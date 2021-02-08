New ZV-1 Firmware Update Enables High-quality Video and Audio Livestreaming

With this firmware update, users can easily connect the ZV-1 to a PC via USB[ii] to utilize the high-quality video stream and built-in microphone for crystal-clear audio for everyday uses from livestreaming via social media platforms to video conferencing. Additionally, when the camera is connected to one of Sony's Xperia™ smartphones[iii], users can livestream on the go and use the Xperia smartphone as a secondary display to read comments and monitor the live feed[iv].

Recently, there has been an increase in demand for livestreaming, and a growing expectation for its image and audio quality. This firmware update allows users to take full advantage of the ZV-1's high-quality video as well as excellent audio capabilities, utilizing high-quality UVC/UAC[v] support, for livestreaming, video calls and more. This capability will also be added to additional compatible cameras in the future.

This firmware updated is available now and can be downloaded below:

Notes:

[i] Windows10, Windows8.1/macOS 10.13-10.15, macOS 11.0/Android. [ii] Micro USB Type-B. [iii] Using an Xperia 1 II or Xperia 5 II upgraded to Android™ 11. Update availability varies by region (As of February 2021). [iv] Setting procedure will differ depending on the service you are using. For detailed setting instructions, refer to user's manual of each service. [v] UVC is a standard for communicating mainly with USB video cameras and web cameras that allows the transfer of motion-JPEG and YUV (uncompressed) data. UAC is a standard for the transfer of audio from digital sound sources. Its specifications comply with the USB standard, letting you listen to the sound source on the connected device without the need for drivers.

