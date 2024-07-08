New4med GmbH Announces First Cases of its novel Basivertebral Nerve Ablation (BVNA)

LADENBURG, Germany, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New4med GmbH, a German startup focused on innovative spinal treatments, announces the successful European market launch of its novel Basivertebral Nerve Ablation (BVNA) therapy.

Basivertebralis Nerve Ablation (BVNA)

BVNA is a treatment for vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain associated with bony lesions on the vertebral endplates. The system, approved in Europe, is a minimally invasive, implant-free procedure that can be performed on both inpatient and outpatient bases. It uses targeted radiofrequency energy to block the Nervus basivertebralis from transmitting pain signals to the brain, aiming to improve function and provide sustainable relief.

"By offering BVNA to physicians, we are providing access to this unique treatment for people with vertebrogenic pain in Europe for the first time," said Daniel Seifert, Shareholder and designated CEO of New4med. "Our goal is to make this high-growth therapeutic option available to a broad population of people with chronic low back pain."

"The revolutionary Basivertebral Nerve Ablation has tremendous potential to help even more people living with chronic pain," said Prof. Robert Pflugmacher, Mechernich. "Access to this form of therapy now significantly enhances our treatment spectrum in the field of interventional chronic pain management." comments Prof. Andreas Kurth, a pioneer in the treatment of spinal metastasis with RF technology.

"We will continue to invest in developing our infrastructure to ensure the broadest possible market access and to meet the growing demand for this treatment." explained Eric Schaber, Shareholder and Strategy Consultant. "This launch is the beginning of a series of new unique extremely innovative approaches that have the chance to revolutionize the current treatment options in spinal surgery" adds Eric Schaber.

About New4med

New4med GmbH is a german medtech company specializing in the development and distribution of innovative products and procedures in spinal surgery. The product range aims to treat chronic back pain in the spine, improving patients' quality of life sustainably. New4med's experienced team consists of professionals from the medtech industry who bring their expertise and passion for innovation to the development and distribution of their products. New4med prides itself on improving the quality of life for millions of people worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at www.new4med.com.

Contact

Daniel Seifert

[email protected]

+49 174 – 666 66 47

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454767/New4Med.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454766/New4Med_Logo.jpg

SOURCE New4Med