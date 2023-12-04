NewAge Products reaches $1M+ giving milestone with Habitat for Humanity

News provided by

Habitat for Humanity International

04 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity announced today that NewAge Products Inc., manufacturers of indoor and outdoor storage, appliance, furniture and accessory solutions for the home, has surpassed a $1 million donated product milestone with Habitat. Over the lifetime of the relationship, which began in 2018, NewAge Products Inc. has diverted more than 720,000 pounds of product from landfills by donating their products to Habitat ReStores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"NewAge Products is proud to continue to support the incredible work of Habitat for Humanity throughout North America. Giving back is a core value at NewAge, and it's gratifying to know that our products for the home play a small role in helping to change the lives of Habitat recipients," NewAge Products Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Frank Spano said. 

NewAge Products and Habitat are also celebrating the renewal of their seventh year of partnership to build strength, stability and hope through shelter in communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"As we mark this significant milestone, we're tremendously grateful to NewAge Products for their generosity and thrilled to be renewing our partnership. Contributions from NewAge Products supports the creation of more housing for families in need of a safe and affordable place to call home," said Julia Deans, president and CEO Habitat for Humanity Canada.

About Habitat for Humanity 
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada
Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 46 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca and follow on social @HabitatCanada.

About NewAge Products Inc.
Since 2008, NewAge Products has been engineering best-in-class solutions to organize and beautify living spaces. Our high-quality products are designed with functionality, precision and elegance in mind. NewAge Products is a trusted consumer brand and valued trade partner in the home improvement and DIY space. Known for offering unique garage, home and outdoor products, and excellent customer service, our talented team of problem solvers are passionate about helping customers live their best life. With award-winning leadership and designers, and with over 75 patents held, NewAge Products is re-imagining the home inside and out, and the overall customer shopping experience. www.newageproducts.com

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

News Releases in Similar Topics

