Newark Chops: Episode 1 Drops On District Digital Media

New reality series showcases Newark Vocational High School's Culinary Arts Academy

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a spectacular premiere event last night, Newark Public Schools and Newark Vocational High School (NVHS) released the first episode of their new reality series, Newark Chops. The three-episode series can be seen at the following webpage:

https://www.nps.k12.nj.us/nwv/newark-chops/

From left, Chef Jesse Jones, Principal Karisa Neis-Lopez, Cast Members Joi Lucas, Brian Conza, Luis Maldonado, Ronald Martinez-Lopez, Chef John Calache, Cast Members Melody Quintanilla, Illianis Tejeda-Ulloa, Shaddai Ramos-Acevedo, Lilliana Rivera, Newark Board of Education Member Josephine C. Garcia. Newark Chops logo

On Newark Chops, three teams of student chefs face off in competitive challenges to create dishes using specific ingredients in a limited time. The winning team will be awarded a prize worth more than $10,000.

Episode 2 – Monday, January 27th

Episode 3 – Monday, February 10th

After the first episode was screened at last night's premiere, Superintendent León remarked about how special it was to see the student chefs watch the first episode at last night's screening – hearing them applauding each other, laughing when somebody said something funny, and getting emotional about what they saw.

"These are nine incredible students here at Newark Vocational High School," said Superintendent León.

In each of the episodes, the student chefs are evaluated by the following chef judges:

Chef John Calache, who teaches at NVHS' Culinary Arts Academy, guides the student chefs as they work to meet each episode's challenge. There are appearances by NVHS Principal Karisa Neis-Lopez and Superintendent León, who announces the winning student chefs in the final episode.

"This new reality series shows our students learning the true essence of teamwork," said Superintendent León, who led the Culinary Arts Academy's founding as part of the District's historic 10-year strategic plan. "They are pushed to use their creativity, and their success depends on how well they work together. Newark Chops showcases our outstanding students, our dedicated teaching chefs, and our world-class culinary education program. I encourage everyone who wants to see what we do in Newark Public Schools to watch the program."

"The Culinary Arts Academy is just one of the many Career Technical Education programs that make Newark Public Schools unique," said Board of Education President Hasani K. Council. "All of us on the Newark Board of Education are immensely proud to see our students, staff, schools, and community highlighted in this innovative reality series, a testament to the dedication and excellence that define our district."

The District commissioned FEMWORKS, a Newark-based communications agency, to create the Newark Chops series.

"Newark Chops is more than a cooking competition—it's a testament to the creativity, resilience, and teamwork of Newark's students. At FEMWORKS, we are proud to amplify their voices through storytelling that showcases the brilliance within our schools and our city," said Kimberlee Williams, CEO of FEMWORKS. "In producing this series, we worked with local partners, including Cobblestone Multimedia and Newark Business Hub alumna LeRon Lee as director, to ensure this project truly reflects Newark's vibrant community and talent."

Newark Chops is the second reality series to be released by Newark Public Schools. In September, the District premiered Newark Fashion Forward, a reality series that featured three teams of student fashion designers.

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 40,000 students in 64 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened ten new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

About FEMWORKS

FEMWORKS is a 20-year-old marketing company specializing in visual content creation, AI-driven marketing automation, and transformative business strategies. Now a key part of the Consciouspreneur.io ecosystem, FEMWORKS amplifies impact through innovation, collaboration, and storytelling that connects communities and drives sustainable business growth. For more information, visit https://www.consciouspreneur.io/femworks-multimodal-marketing.

Contact: Paul Brubaker

201-704-6981

SOURCE Newark Board of Education