Newark School of Fashion & Design Now Hiring Department Chairperson for Visual and Performing Arts

Leadership role will guide Fashion & Design program and help shape one of Newark's most innovative creative-arts schools

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newark School of Fashion & Design (NSFD) is now accepting applications for a Department Chairperson for Visual and Performing Arts, a key leadership position responsible for overseeing and advancing the school's Fashion & Design program and related creative disciplines.

This position offers an exceptional opportunity for an experienced educational leader with a strong background in visual and performing arts, fashion, or design education to guide curriculum, mentor staff, and strengthen industry-aligned learning experiences for students.

Newark School of Fashion and Design logo

"The Newark School of Fashion & Design exemplifies our vision for what public education can be when creativity, rigor, and real-world relevance intersect," said Superintendent León. "Our first graduating class achieved a 100 percent graduation rate, with students earning acceptance to the prestigious Parsons School of Design. The Department Chairperson for Visual and Performing Arts will play a critical role in sustaining and expanding that success."

Students at NSFD regularly gain professional exposure through partnerships and high-profile opportunities, including collaborations with the New York Jets, Rutgers University – Newark, and participation in Atlantic City Fashion Week. Student work is also showcased through Parsons School of Design-aligned Open Studios Gallery presentations, as well as a culminating end-of-the-year themed school-wide fashion show featuring professionally modeled, student-designed capsule collections.

A defining feature of the school is its curriculum that is powered by Parsons School of Design, which helps ensure that students are exposed to industry-standard practices and emerging trends. The school also maintains a variety of partnerships that enhance students' exposure to the fashion industry, such as with the Look Good Feel Good program that provides experiences for students at the industry's luxury fashion houses.

NSFD's innovative approach to fashion education has also been highlighted through the reality series, "Newark Fashion Forward," which is now streaming on the In The Black Network. The show documents student design challenges and creative development.

"Our students are creating, designing, and performing at levels that rival collegiate programs, because they are supported by educators who believe deeply in their potential," said Principal Sakina Pitts. "We are seeking a Department Chairperson who will not only provide strong instructional leadership, but who will also champion our students' voices, creativity, and professional aspirations in the visual and performing arts."

"NSFD students are excelling on national and professional stages because they are supported by strong instructional leadership and high expectations," said Board of Education President Hasani K. Council. "This Department Chairperson role calls for a leader who understands the power of the visual and performing arts to unlock talent, confidence, and opportunity for our students."

The Department Chairperson for Visual and Performing Arts will oversee curriculum development, support and evaluate instructional staff, collaborate with higher-education and industry partners, and ensure that students are gaining both artistic and professional competencies aligned with postsecondary success.

School traditions such as the Black Lab Coat Ceremony further reflect NSFD's culture of excellence, celebrating student achievement and milestones in their artistic and academic journeys.

Interested candidates can review the full job description and apply online through Newark Public Schools' employment portal.

Apply here:

Online Employment Application | Open Positions

Contact: Paul Brubaker

973-803-6983

SOURCE Newark Board of Education