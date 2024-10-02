Newark Fashion Forward: Episode 1 Drops On District Digital Media

"You're a part of history," Superintendent says to student cast members at premier event

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of last night's stellar premiere, the Newark Public Schools and the Newark School of Fashion and Design released the first episode of the new reality show, Newark Fashion Forward.

The entire first episode of the three-part series can be seen on the following platforms:

The Newark School of Fashion and Design website home page:

https://www.nps.k12.nj.us/fashion-design/

Superintendent León was expressively proud of the school's students after the first episode was screened by an audience of 200 people at the Newark Museum of Art last night.

"You're a part of history," Superintendent León told the 11 student cast members of Newark Fashion Forward, their principal, Sakina Pitts, and their teacher, Omneya Elsoufani.

Superintendent León also credited his Chief of Staff, Havier Nazario, for developing the idea of a high school focused on the fashion industry as a new Career Technical Education (CTE) initiative as well as a major part of the district's redesigning of its high schools.

"He dreamt of this high school when he was in college," Superintendent León said of Nazario, a former student of the Superintendent's as well as a former teacher and principal in the district. "You don't know how much joy he feels."

Principal Pitts said that watching Newark Fashion Forward allowed her to see the school she leads through a "different lens" of the students, staff, and the curriculum – powered by Parsons School of Design – in action.

"We cut a ribbon in September of 2021," said Principal Pitts, referring to the school's opening. "Seeing these students and Ms. Elsoufani as creatives and innovators, the alignment to the vision, pressing the status quo, just has been a really overwhelming experience."

Board of Education President Hasani K. Council attended the premiere as did Co-Vice Presidents Allison K. James-Frison and Vereliz Santana.

"I am incredibly proud of the students, staff, and everyone involved in the successful launch of Newark Fashion Forward," said President Council. "This innovative show is a remarkable way to showcase the extraordinary talent of our students, the expertise that exists among the school's faculty, and, most importantly, the wonderful opportunities we offer to Newark students who aspire to pursue a career in fashion and design. Newark Fashion Forward highlights the power of creativity and collaboration, demonstrating what's possible when we invest in our students' dreams and futures. Congratulations to all who made this project a reality."

The district commissioned The Palette Group to shoot and edit the unscripted series. The second episode is scheduled to be released on October 15th, and the third on October 29th.

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 64 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened ten new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

Contact:

Paul Brubaker

973-803-6983

SOURCE Newark Board of Education