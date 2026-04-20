Newark Public Schools Students Explore Future Careers During Architecture Week Design Event

Partnership with AIA Newark & Suburban Architects connects students with professionals and college mentors

NEWARK, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of statewide Architecture Week, students at the Newark School of Architecture & Interior Design (NSAID) took part in a hands-on design experience on Friday connecting them directly with professionals and educators in the field of architecture.

The event, held in partnership between Newark Public Schools and the AIA Newark & Suburban Architects, brought together approximately 30 participants, including licensed architects, college students, and faculty from institutions such as NJIT, Kean University, and Union College.

An architect works with students in designing a building at the Newark School of Architecture and Interior Design. A student and an architect present their design to the Newark School of Architecture and Interior Design students and faculty.

"This is exactly the kind of real-world, career-connected learning that defines the transformation happening because of our high school redesign strategy in Newark Public Schools," said Superintendent León. "By bringing industry professionals into our classrooms, we are giving our students access to mentorship, to knowledge, and to the pathways that will lead them to successful futures by providing these experiences now."

Led by Kelli Glasgow, President of AIA Newark & Suburban Architects, the event was designed to immerse ninth-grade students in the collaborative and creative process of architecture. Working in teams, students were challenged to design and build scale models based on different building types, such as retail and medical facilities, using provided materials and site plans.

Each classroom produced multiple models, which were placed on shared site plans featuring different environments, including riverfront and industrial settings. Students then presented their work, explaining their design choices and reflecting on the challenges and rewards of working as a team.

"As architects, we don't work alone. We collaborate, communicate, and problem-solve together," said Glasgow, who is also an Associate Principal at DIGroupArchitecture, an award-winning firm based in New Brunswick. "This event was about giving students a real sense of that process while also helping them see themselves in this profession. Many of us didn't meet an architect until much later in life. We want to change that."

"This partnership between Newark Public Schools and the AIA Newark & Suburban Architects is a powerful example of what happens when education and industry come together with a shared purpose," said Board of Education President Hasani K. Council. "Our students are learning about architecture as well as building connections, developing real-world skills, and seeing firsthand the opportunities that await them. Experiences like this are how we continue to expand pathways for our students and ensure they are prepared to lead in the careers of tomorrow."

In addition to licensed architects, the event included participation from college students and faculty, creating a multi-level learning environment that allowed high school students to connect with both current professionals and those pursuing architecture degrees.

"This experience gave our students the opportunity to learn by doing while building relationships that can guide them long after today," said Principal Soraia Mendes of the Newark School of Architecture & Interior Design, which opened its doors in September. "It's a powerful example of how partnerships can expand what's possible for our students."

The event also highlighted the district's commitment to career and technical education as part of its strategic plan, The Next Decade: 2020–30, which emphasizes real-world learning experiences and strong industry partnerships.

By the end of the day, students had not only created innovative design models, but also taken an important step toward envisioning their future in architecture and the built environment.

Contact:

Paul Brubaker



973-803-6983

SOURCE Newark Board of Education