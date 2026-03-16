Superintendent León Congratulates Michael B. Jordan On Winning the Oscars' Academy Award For Best Actor

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Newark Board of Education

Mar 16, 2026, 13:00 ET

NEWARK, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superintendent León released the following statement following Arts High School 2005 graduate Michael B. Jordan winning the Oscars' Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayals of Smoke and Stack in the motion picture, "Sinners."

"Before he was an Academy Award winner, Michael B. Jordan was a kid from Newark. And tonight, he has inspired countless kids from Newark to work hard and give everything they've got to become all they are capable of becoming," said Superintendent León. "On behalf of the Newark Public Schools, I want to congratulate Michael on this historic honor and thank him for always celebrating his Newark roots throughout his successful career. I also want to acknowledge the hard work of his mother, Donna, the dedicated passion of his drama teacher Carl Gonzalez, and all of Michael's teachers, coaches, family, and friends who did everything they could to help him achieve the greatness he achieved tonight."

Board of Education President Hasani K. Council also offered his congratulations.

"The Newark Board of Education proudly congratulates Michael B. Jordan on his historic Academy Award win for Best Actor," said Board President Council. "His accomplishment represents not only personal excellence but also the limitless potential of Newark's young people. Michael B. Jordan has always carried Newark with him, and tonight the entire city celebrates alongside him. His success reminds our students that talent, determination, and belief in oneself can open doors to the highest levels of achievement. We are proud to call him one of Newark's own."

Contact:

Paul Brubaker

973-803-6983

SOURCE Newark Board of Education

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