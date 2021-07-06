NewBeauty Puts Focus On Inclusive Beauty In Summer 2021 Issue

Through this unique editorial, NewBeauty, the authority on all things beauty, spotlights some of the brands leading the charge, and the steps they're taking to celebrate everyone's unique beauty. Joined by partners that are committed to delivering the most diverse and wide-reaching beauty experience, including BTL Aesthetics , Galderma , Merz Aesthetics , and Cutera, INC. , Beauty, Redefined explores a wide range of topics from skin health to the importance of representation.

"The Beauty Industry has made great strides in celebrating diversity, but there is still a lot of work to be done. We are proud to partner with these brands and experts that are bringing the issues to the forefront and propelling change," says chief brand officer, Steffanie Attenberg.

Beauty, Redefined features experts including:

Lesley Clark-Loeser , MD, dermatologist, BTL Aesthetics provider and NewBeauty Top Doctor: "Practicing dermatology in South Florida for 16 years, I serve an amazing community of all skin types, ages, and bodies of all shapes and sizes. What they all share in one way or another, is a desire to feel good. BTL Aesthetics' EmSuite can be inclusive to all our patients. When BTL says 'Every Body Matters,' they mean it!"

, head of Galderma U.S.: "There's still a lot of work for the beauty industry to do to be truly inclusive. Using a patient-first approach, Galderma is focused on normalizing aesthetic procedures and ensuring people of all skin colors can embrace injectables without apology." Judy Doo, vice president, U.S. marketing, Merz Aesthetics: "It is time to dispel the notion that beauty has one definition. By showcasing real patients and their stories, we strive to break the mold of traditional aesthetics advertising and give consumers the opportunity to relate to and engage with one another. What confidence and beauty look like to each individual is exactly that, individual."

Dave Mowry , CEO, Cutera, INC.: "At Cutera, we are committed to establishing a foundation in diversity, equality and inclusion. As a company, we appreciate, recognize and value all voices, bodies, differences, viewpoints, and backgrounds to broaden our perspectives and inspire innovation."

Beauty, Redefined can be found in the Summer issue of NewBeauty, on newsstands nationwide July 6, 2021. For up-to-date information, new developments and more personal stories, visit newbeauty.com.

