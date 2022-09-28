Newday Impact Launches Sustainable Development Goals ETF with 10% of Revenues Earmarked for Youth Skills Development

Revolving Funding Pool Will Support Programs Run by UNICEF's Generation Unlimited

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newday Impact, a San Francisco-based asset management and financial technology company that applies proprietary fundamental research to ESG investing, today launched a Sustainable Development Goals ETF ( NYSE: SDGS) that will dedicate 10% of revenues to global youth education and skills development programs.

The new exchange traded fund builds on Newday's five years of impact investing and strong relationships with grassroots, nonprofit organizations. It also continues Newday's commitment to contribute a portion of revenues to its nonprofit partners.

The Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies aligned with Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles as well as United Nations Sustainable Development Goals*, with a focus on impact issues that most directly affect environmental health. At least 80% of portfolio constituents are making material, measurable, positive impacts upon one or more sustainable development themes.

Every company in the portfolio has a connection to sustainable development based on proven ESG ratings and scoring systems and has been evaluated with a rigorous analysis of fundamentals. The fund has no holdings in companies involved in fossil fuels, armaments, gambling, tobacco, alcohol or child labor.

"The future of the world depends on sustainable development, and that in turn depends on ensuring that the adults of tomorrow will be willing and able to tackle challenges like producing enough food, ensuring clean water and combating climate change," said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. "Our new SDG exchange traded fund is the first investment vehicle that makes it possible to support both needs."

The Newday Sustainable Development Goals ETF was developed in partnership with Tidal ETF Services. For more information, visit newdayimpactetfs.com.

About Newday Impact

Newday Impact is a financial services company that provides authentic portfolios for responsibility-minded investors. Backed by insightful research and recognized community leaders, Newday Impact offers portfolios addressing the major ESG issues in the world. The company also supports its partners by donating 5% of revenue to nonprofits focused on this transformational change. Newday Impact works with family offices, institutions, investment advisors, financial services platforms, and individual investors, who want both a return on investment and community impact. For more information about Newday Impact's work and investment opportunities, email [email protected] or visit https://newdayimpact.com

*In 2015, the UN announced the Sustainable Development Goals as a call to action for countries, governments, funders, and investors to unite to accomplish 17 global goals. These goals recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. The UN has provided a framework of specific indicators to measure progress and a time frame to achieve them by 2030, both of which reinforce the urgency and crucial nature of this work.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (415) 935-0550 or visit our website at www.newdayimpactetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value. This may occur because of factors that affect securities markets generally or factors affecting specific issuers, industries, or sectors in which the Fund invests. Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Financial markets in foreign countries often are not as developed, efficient, or liquid as financial markets in the United States, and therefore, the prices of non-U.S. securities and instruments can be more volatile. Currency Risk. The Fund's exposure to foreign currencies subjects the Fund to the risk that those currencies will decline in value relative to the U.S. Dollar. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Risk of Investing Using Sustainable Development Metrics and ESG Principles. The Fund's investment strategy limits the types and number of investment opportunities available to the Fund, and, as a result, the Fund may underperform other funds that do not primarily seek to invest in companies based on sustainable development metrics or that are screened based on ESG principals. In addition, sustainable development and ESG investing may affect the Fund's exposure to some companies or industries, and the Fund will forgo some investment opportunities because they are screened out based on the Fund's investment strategy. Further, some ESG factors are inherently subjective and subject to disagreement among investors. The market's view of what constitutes a sustainable development company may change over time.

