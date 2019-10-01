NewDay USA Adds Anita Kwan to Board of Advisors

"The addition of this experienced business leader and entrepreneur to our board will bring vast expertise in compliance, technology, and mortgage banking," NewDay USA Founder and CEO Rob Posner stated.



NewDay USA Executive Chairman Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch USN (Ret.) added, "Anita brings more mortgage industry depth to our already deep board of advisors. I am proud of the NewDay team and its commitment to serving veterans."

For her part, Kwan said, "I'm excited to be a member of NewDay USA's board of advisors. I am proud to have had a business relationship with NewDay for over twenty years, and I look forward to working with my board colleagues in the evolution of NewDay's industry-leading strategy to become the number one mortgage company serving servicemember and veteran families."



About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay USA is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

