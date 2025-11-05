NewDay USA Expands NewDay Home Leadership Team, Deepening Commitment to Serving Veterans

Ken Harthausen and Neil Brooks to lead the launch of NewDay Home, expanding access to homeownership for Veterans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lending company serving the Veteran community, today announced two key leadership appointments to help lead the launch and expansion of the company's new mortgage offering, NewDay Home. This new program empowers Veterans to purchase a home with no down payment and no money out of pocket for closing costs, putting homeownership within reach.

Ken Harthausen has been named President of NewDay Home's Builder Division, and Neil Brooks has been named President of NewDay Home. Together, they bring decades of leadership experience, proven success in mortgage lending and real estate, and a deep commitment to serving those who have served our nation.

"Ken and Neil both embody the heart of NewDay and our core mission to help Veteran families achieve the American Dream of homeownership," said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. "Their track records in building partnerships, delivering results, and serving Veteran families will help us achieve our goal of supporting the military community throughout the homebuying process."

"Homeownership represents a promise fulfilled to those who have served," said Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch, USN (Ret.), Executive Chairman of NewDay USA. "Ken and Neil will help us deliver on that promise by bringing decades of experience, innovation, and leadership to our mission of putting one million Veterans in homes."

Harthausen has built a career spanning more than two decades in mortgage lending, builder programs, and strategic growth initiatives. Most recently, he served as Vice President of National Strategic Alliances at LoanDepot, where he drove strategic builder partnerships across the country.

Harthausen started and grew Countrywide Home Loans' Builder Joint Venture Program from scratch into the largest in the nation. The success of that effort established him as a leading and trusted voice in builder mortgage solutions and innovative home financing options. Prior to CountryWide Home Loans, Harthausen built PHH's Builder Division and led initiatives across national sales strategy and operational execution at GE Capital.

As President of the NewDay Home Builder Division, Harthausen will oversee efforts to expand partnerships with homebuilders nationwide, giving eligible Veteran buyers more opportunities to leverage their VA Home Loan benefits to purchase homes.

"It is an incredible privilege to be part of NewDay USA's relentless mission to break down barriers to homeownership for our nation's heroes," said Harthausen. "By partnering with transformational builders serving the military community nationwide, we are creating real opportunities for Veterans to have a place to call home."

Neil Brooks, a United States Navy Veteran, brings more than 20 years of real estate leadership and success to NewDay USA. He most recently served as a top-producing Realtor at My Home Group in Scottsdale, Arizona. Brooks has ranked among the Top 1% of Realtors in Arizona for more than a decade and was recognized by The Wall Street Journal/Zillow as No. 7 in Arizona and No. 247 nationwide for production in 2017.

Brooks has also consistently held the top-producing agent position at Century 21 Arizona Foothills for several years. A Certified Military Housing Specialist, he combines deep expertise in VA loans and a genuine commitment to serving military families in their homeownership journey.

In his new role, Brooks will lead the launch of NewDay Home and its national network of real estate agents. Every agent in the network has been vetted and certified through the Admiral Certification Program, a national credential that equips real estate professionals with specialized VA Loan training to better serve and advocate for military buyers.

"Helping Veterans find a home is more than a job – it is a commitment to those who have served and sacrificed for our country," said Brooks. "NewDay Home gives Veterans and military families the opportunity they have earned to succeed in today's housing market and buy a home without a single dollar down."

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserved.

NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit www.newdayusa.com.

