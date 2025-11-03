NewDay USA Launches NewDay Home to Expand Access to Homeownership for Veterans and Military Families

Veterans preserve savings, overcome obstacles, and achieve the American Dream of homeownership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lending company serving the Veteran community, today announced the launch of NewDay Home, a transformational product designed to empower Veterans and Service Members to achieve homeownership.

The most significant barrier to homeownership for Veterans and Service Members who are looking to buy is not meeting the monthly payment on a mortgage. Instead, it's the challenge of saving enough money to cover closing costs. In cases when they do have enough cash on hand, many Veterans and Service Members don't want to wipe out their savings accounts, which may be needed for other priorities or potential emergencies. As a result, they are often trapped in paying rent, which, as reported by Rental Housing Journal, has increased an average of 31% over the last five years – and goes up every year.

NewDay Home was created for Veterans and Service Members who have steady employment, strong credit, and solid income but who may not have the savings needed to cover closing costs.

By combining the power of the VA Home Loan Benefit with innovative features that help cover closing costs, NewDay is redefining how the mortgage industry supports America's Veterans and their families. Through NewDay Home, qualifying borrowers can secure a fully underwritten, credit- and income-approved mortgage with no money down at competitive rates. Veterans and Service Members who are unable or prefer not to erase their personal savings for closing costs can use NewDay Advantage for a combined loan structure that finances closing expenses over five years – with no interest if repaid in full within one year.

With this boost, Veterans can compete like cash buyers and close in as few as 15 days. According to the 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances from the Federal Reserve System, the average net worth of a homeowner is nearly $400,000, compared to less than $11,000 for a non-homeowner.

Importantly, many real estate agents are unfamiliar with the Veterans Affairs Administration's (VA) Home Mortgage Benefit, which has some unique features compared to traditional banks. This can lead to frustration for Veterans and Service Members. To ensure a smoother homebuying experience, NewDay connects buyers with real estate agents who are familiar with the VA Home Mortgage Benefit. Further, NewDay specialists work shoulder-to-shoulder with buyers to provide continuous guidance, from application to closing, so that Veterans and Service Members can fully leverage the benefits they have earned.

This new product reflects NewDay USA's confidence in America's Veterans and Service Members and its commitment to helping them achieve homeownership.

"Homeownership is a pivotal life moment marking the beginning of a new chapter and is a right earned by our Veterans and Service Members through their sacrifice for our nation," said Admiral Thomas Lynch, Executive Chairman of NewDay USA. "NewDay Home is a real solution that strengthens military families' buying power in today's competitive market. For many Veterans, that means the ability to purchase a home without bringing a single dollar to the table upfront. Their service is their down payment."

"I am honored to join the Admiral's team and be part of NewDay's mission to put one million Veterans in homes," said Neil Brooks, President of NewDay Home, which includes a national network of Admiral-Certified real estate agents. "NewDay Home was built to benefit our country's heroes – full stop. As a Veteran myself, it is truly a privilege to work with a dedicated team that understands military life and what it means to serve."

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserved.

NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit www.newdayusa.com.

