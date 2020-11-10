NewDay USA Hires Abhishek Prakash to Head NewDay India

Throughout his experience in leading operations across six continents, Prakash most recently was the Software Operations Manager for WesternGeco, a Schlumberger company--the world's leading oil field solutions provider, and an S&P 100 firm. At WesternGeco, he was responsible for building and managing software operations for all of the company's North American clients.

Before this, Abhishek served as WesternGeco's North America Business Development Analytics Manager and managed the Global Training Center for 700 employees worldwide. During his career at WesternGeco, Abhishek managed employees from over 40 countries.

Prakash recently completed an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, as a Palmer Scholar (top 5% of the class) with majors in Operations and Finance. Before joining Schlumberger, Prakash graduated as a silver medalist from IIT Kharagpur, recognized as an Institute of National Importance.

"It's a privilege for me to join the NewDay India team," Prakash said. "NewDay India, like NewDay USA, offers all its team members the opportunity to serve a noble purpose of serving service members and veterans. I am proud to join a company that is willing to invest in the careers of its employees."

NewDay USA is dedicated to making homeownership possible for all of our nation's servicemen and women, veterans and their families. Established in 2019, NewDay India is a key partner to NewDay USA to automate and assist with mortgage services support functions for software development and the support functions of its mortgage operations.

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active servicemembers, veterans, and their families achieve homeownership and a financial plan for their future.

NewDay USA is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation.

