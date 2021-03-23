Newell Brands Announces Century™, A New, Sustainable & Stylish Baby Brand for Young Families

Committed to the next century, Century™ developed the Do More Promise™, pledging to Recycle, Reimagine, and Give Back. The brand has brought this promise to life through its signature line, the Happy Planet Collection. Through their carefully selected fiber manufacturer, single-use, post-consumer plastic water bottles are broken down into tiny chips and then pressed into soft, woven fibers, which are used to create select fabrics for the Happy Planet Collection of gear. Another way Century™ has committed to being planet positive is through their partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle ® , which allows parents to easily recycle their Century products when they expire or their child outgrows it.

"At Century™, we're focused on celebrating the everyday ups and downs of raising the next generation of tiny humans, and we do so by focusing on safety, simplicity, sustainability and style," said Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development. "With our new affordable and feel-good line of products, parents can do more with what they have to share in the fun of every tiny moment with their family all while strengthening their commitment to the earth and each other."

The Happy Planet Collection will launch in four key categories, including car seats, strollers, high chairs and playards. Century™ also features a stylish design with bold and fun colors including Metro (gray), Splash (blue) and Berry (pink/purple). As it relates to safety, each Century™ car seat undergoes KeepSafe™ Protection testing to meet or exceed safety standards for crash protection. Additionally, all gear goes through rigorous compliance and fit testing to help keep children safe and sound.

Century™ products will be available for purchase online at BuyBuyBaby.com starting on April 1, 2021, and in-store at buybuyBaby retail locations beginning on May 1, 2021. Century™ and its products will be rolling out to more retailers, throughout the year.

For more details on the Century™ product line as well as the brand's sustainability efforts and safety standards, visit www.centurybaby.com and follow @thecenturybaby on Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Facebook. For proper product use, please refer to the safety instructions included on the packaging and manuals.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

About Century

Century™, a modern-day baby brand, brings kids, parents and our planet to the forefront. Century is a new, affordable, sustainable and stylish baby brand that was created for the next generation of parents. Committed to the planet and creating a better world for all, Century™ has created the Do More™ Promise, pledging to Recycle, Reimagine, and Give Back. Century™ believes becoming parents is what makes our world bigger and brighter and is bringing that to life through the brand promise and gear they've developed including car seats, strollers, highchairs and playards. To learn more about Century™ visit www.centurybaby.com.

