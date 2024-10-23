Newest Amsted Automotive Multi-Speed Shift Technology Increases EV and HEV Efficiency

Next-generation EV and HEV propulsion systems must improve efficiency and all-electric driving range, as well as performance and cargo-carrying capacity

Amsted Automotive multi-functional clutch technology enables multi-speed shift systems to achieve these challenging goals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry is at a turning point in powertrain development. Consumer needs are playing a larger part, shifting focus to efficiency and performance, similar to internal-combustion engine vehicles. Next-generation electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) powertrain systems are being developed now to meet these demands, and the latest Amsted Automotive multi-speed shift technology provides improved energy efficiency with increased performance.

Amsted Automotive's new Multi-Speed Shift Technology will launch in an EV production vehicle in 2026. This multi-speed shift technology uses integrated One-Way-Clutch (OWC) functionality to optimize function, efficiency, range and cost in EV and HEV drivetrains. This technology can provide flexible system solutions to achieve smooth and quick shift transitions with simplified shift controls compared to conventional technology. A white paper on the technology is available for download at https://amstedauto.com/bev-and-hev-multi-shift-technology/.

This technology uses proven Amsted Automotive Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology already used in a production EV all-wheel-drive vehicle. Amsted Automotive's Multi-Speed Shift Technology can be used in both parallel-axis and co-axial powertrain systems. One variation eliminates friction clutches for reduced drag, improved efficiency and improved sustainability metrics.

Advantages of the Amsted one-way clutch over dog-clutch style systems include:

No blocked or interrupted shifts

No ratcheting during shifts

Simplified system controls

Additional functionality such as park-lock

Easier calibration, reducing engineering loads

About Amsted Automotive

In 2021, Amsted Automotive brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The team combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

