Newest ETFs in the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite Generate $1 billion in Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announces today that the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) and Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) together have gathered $1 billion in assets under management (AUM)i. The two ETFs celebrated 3 months of history yesterday, as they were launched on October 13, 2020 as part of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite. The Suite offers investors a variety of investment structures and exposures that access the NASDAQ-100® Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index®.

"The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite was launched to provide clients with more ways to access the growth fuelled by the innovative companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange," said John Hoffman, Americas Head, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco. "We are pleased to see that the strong performance of the QQQM and QQQJ ETFs has resonated with investors and generated solid demand that allowed us to hit a $1 billion AUM milestone in just three months."

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) offers investors access to the global growth companies included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, at 5 basis point less than the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).ii The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) extends this concept further by offering access to the "next 100" non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index, offering a mid-cap alternative to the large-cap NASDAQ-100 Index.

"Companies included in the NASDAQ-100 Index have historically shown a consistent commitment to reinvesting back into their business through Research & Development, often reinvesting a greater proportion of their sales to develop new technology that capitalizes on transformative, long-term themes in the marketplace," explains Hoffman. "Perhaps this is the reason why many of the positive technology-enabled solutions and medical advancements during the current crisis have been generated by companies included in the NASDAQ Indexes. Innovation has never been so important than at this period in time."

Including the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, the Invesco US ETF line-up of 226 ETFs currently has over $300 billion in AUMi.

For more information about Invesco ETFs, please visit the dedicated website: https://www.invesco.com/us-etf/en/innovation-suite.html

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2020. For more information, visit invesco.com.

Important Information

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

i Bloomberg L.P. as of January 13, 2021

ii The total expense ratio for QQQ is 0.20% and 0.15% for QQQM.

