Newest Tampa Shopping - Ballard Designs Home Décor Retail Opens a Whole New Store Experience in a Brand-New Location!

After 16 years at its International Mall location in Tampa, Ballard Designs moves its omnichannel home décor and furniture design retail store to an open and airy new space in the coastal city's trendy Midtown.

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by high-end boutique shops and a green event space, Ballard Designs' new Tampa store location opens April 14th Measuring 8,500-square-foot, it is designed for showcasing:

the brand's exclusive furniture designs, lighting, wall décor, upholstery, and accessories

fully decorated room vignettes

a convenient, streamlined Design Services area where guests can schedule a complimentary appointment with an expert Design Consultant

The newest Tampa shopping location is the new Ballard Designs home decor & furniture store in Midtown! Furniture and Decor vignettes bring trending home style into focus at the newly relocated Ballard Designs store in Tampa. Many pieces are available to buy and take home, others are ready for custom order, and the experienced, on-site Design Services team is ready for complimentary appointments.

"Our new store is absolutely gorgeous!" reports Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "It's fresh, modern, and flooded with natural light, so you can get a true-to-life view of our beautiful collection of fabrics and home décor, Tampa!"

The location may be new, but longtime Ballard retail customers will see plenty of familiar faces among the experienced personnel. Many have been with the company since the original Tampa, Florida store opened in 2007.

"I'm very proud to say we've got almost six decades of combined experience moving over from the prior store," Milanese explains. "That means loyal Ballard fans and those just discovering the brand will enjoy our very best shopping experience."

Visitors to the new Ballard Designs store can browse a mix of classic, contemporary, and coastal décor, expertly curated to mix, match and layer perfectly for today's relaxed, open-concept floor plans.

Already being compared to Miami's Coconut Grove for its cool upscale vibe, the Midtown neighborhood is off I-275 at Dale Mabry Highway, near REI and Whole Foods. The new Ballard Designs store is located at 3620 Midtown Drive. Regular store hours will be 10 am – 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm Friday & Saturday, and 12 pm – 6 pm on Sunday.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

Media Contact: Ann Bailey, 404-603-7239, [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs