Ticketbud to Power Craft Events Coast-to-Coast in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From QuiltCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Road to California Quilters' Conference in Ontario, California, to American Craft Made Baltimore in Maryland, the nation's leading craft and maker events are choosing Ticketbud for simplified ticketing, flexible tools, and easy onsite access.

Together, these top quilting and crafting events represent tens of thousands of attendees, hundreds of vendors and makers, and a wide range of event ticketing needs, including: single-day and multi-day passes, workshops with limited capacity, group packages and discounts, onsite sales, and fast check-in for attendees of all technical comfort levels.

"Craft events are some of the most complex live events out there, combining retail, education, community, and tradition all under one roof," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Our goal is to provide powerful tools that are easy to use for organizers and attendees alike. That way, everyone can focus on the experience they're creating and the artists they're supporting, not troubleshooting the technology behind it."

Unlike other ticketing platforms, Ticketbud is designed to handle layered event structures without expensive fees or feature upgrades. This allows event organizers to build flexible ticket types, publish clear multi-day calendars, launch promo and access codes, embed purchasing widgets on their websites, manage onsite sales and check-in on mobile devices, and generate meaningful sales and attendee reports live, from a single platform.

"Using Ticketbud has given us a much clearer picture of who's actually coming to the show and how they're engaging with it," said Madie Ley, Data Systems Administrator for the American Craft Council, which produces American Craft Made Baltimore , one of the country's longest running juried craft showcases. "All of that feeds into our CRM and helps us create an experience that keeps people coming back every year."

From the East Coast to the West Coast , organizers are leveraging Ticketbud's real-time extensive suite of features to further their mission of expanding access to craft while creating meaningful economic opportunities for artists and vendors. Ticketbud's simplified and streamlined tooling includes:

Clear ticket choices for complex schedules

Flexible pricing without per-feature costs

Easy promotion and communication tools for marketing across platforms

Fast, forgiving onsite sales and check-in for heavy walk-up sales

Salesforce integration and comprehensive reporting that informs next year's planning

"Whether it's a first-time attendee trying a new hobby or a lifelong maker who plans their year around these events, the experience should feel welcoming from the moment they buy a ticket," Ahmadi said. "That's what we're building for."

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

