Newest Upgraded Points Study Reveals Top U.S. Cities for Traveling Through Time -- The Best Travel Destinations for Historical and Futuristic Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest study reveals the best U.S. destinations for time travel enthusiasts, ranking the 50 largest cities based on their historical allure and futuristic vibes.

"Whether you're a history buff or a tech enthusiast, certain cities across the U.S. offer impressive experiences that can transport you to a different era," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "From charming historical homes to sustainable infrastructure and booming tech scenes, these cities have it all."

Study Methodology

This study evaluated the 50 most populous cities on criteria relevant to history buffs and future-focused living. For historical travel, cities were assessed on seven factors, including registered historic houses, buildings, districts, museum ratings, and historical tours. For future-focused travel, cities were evaluated on ten factors, such as sustainable infrastructure, tech talent pool, AI job opportunities, crypto payment options, renewable energy use, and quality of life indices.

Cities received scores from 0 to 5 for each factor, with 5 indicating the most favorable conditions. Total scores, derived from weighted individual factor scores, ranged from 0 to 50, indicating the best cities for past or future time travel.

Travel to the Past: Top 5 U.S. Cities for Historical Experiences

Monuments and Museums: Washington, D.C. – Score: 45.32

Washington has the highest number of historic sites (16.6) and museums per 100K residents (28.3). From iconic monuments like the National Mall to major museums like those from the Smithsonian Institute, the nation's capital is a treasure trove of history. The city also ranks fifth in registered historic houses and buildings, with 621 total and 86.4 per 100K residents.

Colonial Charm: Boston – Score: 39.63

Boston blends colonial charm with revolutionary landmarks and has the second-highest-rated museums in the country (4.41 average star rating), along with the fourth-most historical tours per 100K residents (28.4). Visitors can walk the Freedom Trail and explore America's early days.

Cajun-Seasoned History: New Orleans – Score: 39.52

New Orleans shines with the most historical tours per 100K residents (99.4) and the highest-rated museums in the U.S. (4.44 average star rating). Wander through the French Quarter, grab a bite to eat, and experience the jazz history of the Big Easy.

Civil War Stories: Richmond, Virginia – Score: 35.68

With tobacco-farming roots and major Civil War sites, Richmond ranks fourth. The city has the second-most historical districts (34) and museums per 100K residents (27), making it a haven for early American history buffs.

Queen City's Past: Cincinnati – Score: 35.38

Cincinnati is a singular glimpse into the past with its well-preserved historic neighborhoods and landmarks, ranking sixth in registered historic houses and buildings per 100K residents (77.5). It also has the fifth highest-rated museums in America (4.38 average star rating).

Travel to the Future: Some Top U.S. Cities for Futuristic Experiences

Tech Capital: San Francisco – Score: 43.14

San Francisco tops the list for futuristic experiences. The city boasts a thriving tech scene, with nearly 10% of its workforce in the tech industry, and 90.94% of its energy usage comes from renewable sources. It also ranks fourth for AI job opportunities.

Green Giant: Seattle – Score: 42.49

Seattle leads the nation in renewable energy consumption (91.84%) and ranks fifth for LEED-certified building square footage per 100K residents. The city is a green powerhouse, paving the way for sustainable urban living.

Silicon Valley Hub: San Jose, California – Score: 39.34

San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley, has the most electric vehicle charging ports per 1,000 road miles (402), the highest percentage of IT employees (16%), and the most AI-related job opportunities in the country.

Explore detailed rankings of all 50 cities surveyed, including helpful links and charts by visiting the full study online.

