Newfold Digital Completes Sale of Markmonitor to Com Laude

Closure of sale strengthens Newfold Digital's focus on core global brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital, a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital Group (together with affiliates, "Siris"), today announced it has closed its sale of Markmonitor to Com Laude, a global corporate registrar owned by PX3 Partners, the London-headquartered private equity firm.

"This sale allows us to simplify our portfolio and strengthen our focus on Bluehost and Network Solutions," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "It better positions us to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to our customers through our core brands."

RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor, KPMG served as accounting and tax advisor, and Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to Newfold.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Newfold Digital Media Contact:

Nicole Cassis

[email protected]

904-629-4388

SOURCE Newfold Digital