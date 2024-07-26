Newforma and AVEVA Announce Groundbreaking Integration for Enhanced Project Collaboration

New integration is set to transform how projects are managed and executed across various industries, leading to improved project outcomes, faster delivery times, and enhanced client satisfaction

BOSTON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, a leader in project information management software, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced a powerful new integration between Newforma Konekt and AVEVA E3D Design. This integration, developed by Léo Salvador of Ingeloop, revolutionizes how design teams manage and collaborate on issues within complex projects.

"This collaboration with AVEVA represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve project delivery and collaboration," said Carl Veillette, chief product officer of Newforma. "By combining Newforma Konekt's robust project management capabilities with AVEVA E3D Design's advanced 3D modeling tools, we're providing our users with an unparalleled solution for managing complex projects efficiently and effectively."

The integration leverages the BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) to enable seamless issue management across both platforms, offering real-time synchronization, unified issue management, enhanced 3D visualization, and integrated workflows that adapt to how users like to work instead of interrupting their workflows.

"We are excited by what our partner Newforma has achieved with their new integration capabilities," said Brian Hughes, vice president of portfolio for engineering at AVEVA. "The ability to process BCF file format in AVEVA E3D Design, enabled by the BCFNode solution developed by Ingeloop, is a great additional tool for BIM users working on complex projects, building their digital assets."

This integration is particularly important for users in industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, power and utilities, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). It addresses the critical need for seamless communication and issue management in large-scale, complex projects where multiple teams and disciplines must work in harmony.

For users, this integration means:

Improved collaboration across disciplines

Reduced risk of miscommunication and errors

Enhanced visibility into project issues

Streamlined workflows and reduced duplicate data entry

Better decision-making through improved information sharing

"Our goal was to bridge the gap between Newforma Konekt's powerful project management features and AVEVA E3D Design's advanced 3D capabilities," Léo Salvador said. "This integration allows project teams to work more efficiently, reduce errors, and make informed decisions faster than ever before."

For more information about the Newforma Konekt and AVEVA E3D Design integration, please visit newforma.com.

About Newforma

Newforma, an Ethos Capital portfolio company, is a leading provider of Information Management and Collaboration software for the AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner) industry. Newforma powers collaborative project delivery for AECO teams by enabling them to locate, organize, report, and act on project information, effortlessly. With over 500,000 users in more than 1,200 firms worldwide, Newforma is trusted by professionals globally to streamline communication, simplify administration, and enable real-time collaboration. Learn more about the dedication to connected collaboration for the AECO industry at newforma.com.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

About Ingeloop

Created in 2022, Ingeloop is a company specializing in software development services related to industry. In an era of digital transformation, Ingeloop offers innovative solutions to enhance productivity and collaboration around digital projects. For more information, visit https://www.ingeloop.com/.

