Newforma announces 2026 conference, heralding next era of innovation for AECO

Newforma World 2026, a prestigious industry event, will be held May 4-6 in Clearwater, Fla.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the global leader in project and information management for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Owner (AECO) industry, announces Newforma World 2026 – The New Wave, taking place May 4–6, 2026 at the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater, Florida. This year's conference promises three days of transformative experiences designed to inspire, connect and empower AECO professionals from around the world.

The New Wave Begins

Erik Qualman, a bestselling author and global authority on digital leadership, will deliver a high-energy keynote at Newforma World 2026.

Newforma World 2026 will showcase the next generation of innovation and collaboration tools shaping the future of project delivery. Attendees will uncover the latest advancements in Newforma technology, deepen their expertise with practical sessions and connect with peers and industry leaders who are redefining what's possible in project information management.

"Newforma World is where the future of connected AECO work takes shape," said Peter Cannone, chief executive officer at Newforma. "The New Wave theme reflects how Newforma and our community are embracing innovation, enhancing collaboration and elevating performance across projects of every size and complexity."

What to Expect at Newforma World 2026

Keynote by Erik Qualman – Qualman, a bestselling author and global authority on digital leadership, will deliver a high-energy keynote on leading through change and navigating The New Wave transforming the AECO industry.





– Qualman, a bestselling author and global authority on digital leadership, will deliver a high-energy keynote on leading through change and navigating transforming the AECO industry. Inspiring & Informative Sessions – Hear from industry pioneers and Newforma experts on trends, strategies and breakthroughs in AECO technology.





– Hear from industry pioneers and Newforma experts on trends, strategies and breakthroughs in AECO technology. Interactive Workshops & Certifications – Participate in hands-on sessions, including Newforma Konekt and Newforma Project Center certification tracks to take skills to the next level.





– Participate in hands-on sessions, including Newforma Konekt and Newforma Project Center certification tracks to take skills to the next level. Networking & Connections – Build meaningful relationships at premier networking events, including the May the 4 th Welcome Reception, Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Newforma World Birthday Bash.





– Build meaningful relationships at premier networking events, including the May the 4 Welcome Reception, Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Newforma World Birthday Bash. One-on-One Expert Access – Engage directly with Newforma leadership, developers and product specialists to share feedback and learn industry best practices.

Who Should Attend:

Newforma World 2026 is ideal for executives, project managers, IT professionals and project team members seeking to improve workflows across project portfolios.

Destination + Experience

Set against the backdrop of Clearwater's beaches, the Opal Sands Resort offers an ideal blend of scenic beauty and creative energy. The event combines deep professional learning with social experiences that foster connection and rejuvenation.

Registration & Pricing

Early registration is now open with special pricing available through March 13, 2026.

Visit www.newformaworld.com for complete details on registration, agenda, speakers and travel planning.

About Newforma

Newforma sets the standard for project and information management across the global AECO industry. By centralizing communication, documents, workflows, and decision records in one connected platform, Newforma empowers teams to work smarter, collaborate better, and deliver higher-quality projects. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at www.newforma.com.

