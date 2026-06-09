Newforma Earns 39 Badges in G2 Summer 2026 Reports, Underscoring Customer Satisfaction, ROI, and Market Momentum

Recognition includes five Best Estimated ROI badges, nine High Performer badges, and Momentum Leader placement in three categories

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the leading provider of project information management, collaboration, and dispute risk mitigation solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operated market, today announced strong results in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, earning 39 badges across multiple categories.

Newforma today announced strong results in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, earning 39 badges across multiple categories.

Newforma's Summer 2026 recognition includes five Best Estimated ROI badges, nine High Performer badges and Momentum Leader recognition in three categories, reflecting the company's continued commitment to helping project teams improve collaboration, reduce administrative burden, protect critical project knowledge, and minimize risk throughout the project lifecycle.

The recognition is especially meaningful because G2 rankings are driven by customer reviews and feedback. The badges reflect the experiences of professionals who use Newforma solutions every day to manage complex project information, streamline communication, maintain a reliable project record and reduce exposure to costly errors, delays and disputes.

"These awards mean so much to us because they come directly from the voice of our customers," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "Our customers are managing some of the most complex, information-intensive projects in the world, where collaboration, accountability and risk mitigation are essential. Their feedback validates the work our teams do every day to deliver solutions that make their jobs easier, help protect their projects and support better outcomes. Earning 39 badges in the Summer 2026 G2 Reports is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our customers place in Newforma."

Newforma helps project teams create a connected, transparent and defensible project environment by centralizing access to all project information, improving communication across stakeholders and preserving an accurate record of decisions, correspondence and deliverables. By making critical information easier to find, track and act on, Newforma supports better project execution while helping firms reduce risk and maintain greater control over project outcomes.

The Best Estimated ROI recognition highlights Newforma's ability to deliver measurable value for customers, while the High Performer badges underscore strong customer satisfaction and market presence. Momentum Leader recognition further reflects Newforma's continued growth, innovation and relevance in categories critical to project-based organizations.

"Customer feedback is one of the most important measures of our success," Cannone added. "We're grateful to every customer who took the time to share their experience, and we remain committed to listening, learning and continuing to build innovative solutions that support the way project teams actually work."

About Newforma

Newforma is the leader in Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 20 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premises and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4.5 million users, Newforma has supported more than 24 million file transfers, 6 million submittals, and 1 billion emails, providing a comprehensive project record at your fingertips and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma.com.

SOURCE Newforma