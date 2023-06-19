Newforma names Mike Lewis CMO, promotes Marge Hart and Tammy Fuller to SVP positions and appoints Stacey Vigna to lead HR

Newforma Bolsters Leadership Team with Promotions and SaaS Marketing Expertise to Drive Innovation in the Dynamic AECO Industry

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, provider of project information management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, has named Mike Lewis the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

Lewis has 25 years of experience in marketing and sales management and leadership, including extensive experience in the B2B SaaS industry. With a proven record of building and scaling marketing and sales engines at rapidly growing organizations, he is uniquely positioned to direct Newforma's marketing efforts as the company continues to lead the construction industry with ground-breaking software solutions.

"Newforma has delivered pioneering solutions for the AECO industry for nearly 20 years, and I'm looking forward to helping guide the company as it continues to address the evolving needs of design and construction professionals," Lewis said. "This is an opportunity to shape the future of an essential industry, and I am excited to help the company expand its marketing presence with the delivery of new and innovative solutions."

Lewis is a graduate of Stonehill College and Bentley University. Before joining the team, he played a pivotal role at Everbridge, where he served as Vice President of Marketing. During his tenure, he led the company through a successful IPO, driving unprecedented stock price growth from $12 to $168. Notably, he built a global marketing and business development team from scratch, creating a sophisticated, metrics-driven demand generation engine.

Lewis is the author of Stand Out Social Marketing: How to Rise Above the Noise, Differentiate Your Brand, and Build an Outstanding Online Presence and has served on the faculty of the Clark University Graduate School of Management since 2014.

"Mike has demonstrated his ability to drive awareness and trust throughout his career," said Brock Philp, CEO of Newforma. "His commitment to elevating SaaS brands serving a wide range of industries makes him an ideal fit for Newforma. With Mike's expertise on our side, we'll continue to build on our two decades of success and innovation in the AECO industry and keep on connecting AECO professionals with the solutions they need to complete jobs on time and on budget."

Newforma is also thrilled to announce the promotion of two key executives. Effective immediately, Marge Hart has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Product Management, and Tammy Fuller has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. Throughout their tenure as Vice Presidents, Marge Hart and Tammy Fuller consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and impressive proficiency in driving Newforma's product success in the AECO industry. Their outstanding leadership qualities, coupled with a deep understanding of market dynamics and customer needs, have been instrumental in propelling Newforma to new heights.

Expressing his thoughts on these well-deserved promotions, Carl Veillette, Chief Product Officer at Newforma, remarked, "Marge and Tammy's elevation to Senior Vice Presidents is a testament to their remarkable contributions and pivotal roles in Newforma's continuous growth. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their ability to lead teams toward achieving outstanding results have made them invaluable assets to our organization."

Furthermore, Newforma is delighted to welcome Stacey Vigna as the new Senior Director of HR. With a proven background in HR leadership roles at esteemed companies such as Fastmarkets, Perfecto, and Verivo, Vigna brings a wealth of experience in cultivating engaging cultures, implementing effective programs, and driving strategic initiatives. Her expertise will be instrumental in nurturing its valued talent and supporting Newforma in this time of accelerated growth.

