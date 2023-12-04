Newgen recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in Digital Process Automation Platforms in 2023 by an Independent Research Firm

News provided by

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

04 Dec, 2023, 07:56 ET

Newgen has been recognized among 15 top Digital Process Automation Platform providers in evaluation focusing on strategy, market presence, and current offerings

NOIDA, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platforms, has been identified as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software (DPA), Q4 2023, authored by Craig Le Clair.

The Forrester Wave™ report evaluated Newgen among the 15 top Digital Process Automation Platform providers. The data was compiled based on 26 criteria grouped into three categories—current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, "Newgen brings its content management strengths to DPA. Content deeply integrates with process and case management, particularly in areas like contract management and onboarding. With content as a differentiator, Newgen excels in document automation with the ability to derive structured data from a variety of unstructured content sources. Reference customers indicated they use Newgen for mission-critical applications across smaller distributed teams but want investments that better suit citizen development and wide deployments. They say that the vendor offers well-priced direct resources to help with customizations and costs less than higher-end platforms."

"Look to Newgen if you require content, process, and case management," the report added.

Upon recognition, Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software, said, "Newgen excels in delivering seamless workflow orchestration, robust governance, and advanced automation support, providing future-ready solutions equipped with enhanced AI capabilities. We believe this recognition affirms our unwavering dedication to advancing product innovation and facilitating end-to-end digital transformation for our valued clientele."

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation , content services , communication management , and AI/ML  capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

CONTACT:
swati.srivastava@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/Newgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Also from this source

Supercharging Enterprise Productivity: Introducing NewgenONE Marvin - GenAI for the Enterprise

Supercharging Enterprise Productivity: Introducing NewgenONE Marvin - GenAI for the Enterprise

In a groundbreaking move to redefine customer interactions, Newgen is thrilled to announce the integration of Gen AI, into our product lineup. Newgen ...
Newgen classé dans le Magic Quadrant™ d'octobre 2023 de Gartner® pour les plateformes d'applications d'entreprise à bas code pour la quatrième fois consécutive

Newgen classé dans le Magic Quadrant™ d'octobre 2023 de Gartner® pour les plateformes d'applications d'entreprise à bas code pour la quatrième fois consécutive

Newgen Software, fournisseur mondial de plateformes de transformation numérique, a été distingué dans le rapport 2023 Magic Quadrant™ de Gartner®...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.