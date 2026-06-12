Newk's Eatery Celebrates a Star-Spangled Summer with Limited-Time Menu

The seasonal lineup features fresh summer flavors, comforting classics and festive new treats available through Sept. 1.

JACKSON, Miss., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by America's upcoming 250th anniversary, Newk's Eatery, the beloved fast-casual brand, is launching a "Star-Spangled Summer" limited-time menu packed with fresh flavors and seasonal favorites.

"Our summer menu is all about bringing people together around fresh flavors and feel-good moments," said Madison Newcomb, Director of Marketing. "From refreshing berries and peaches to comforting classics with a Newk's twist, we wanted to create a menu that feels fun, nostalgic and uniquely summertime."

The limited-time menu includes:

Red, White & Blueberry Salad : Chicken, mixed greens, feta, strawberries, blueberries and pecans served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.

: Chicken, mixed greens, feta, strawberries, blueberries and pecans served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette. Turkey Melt : Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard served on French Parisian bread.

: Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard served on French Parisian bread. Broccoli Cheddar Soup : Broccoli florets simmered in a creamy cheddar broth with spices and sweet onions, topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

: Broccoli florets simmered in a creamy cheddar broth with spices and sweet onions, topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Peach Tea: A refreshing seasonal sip bursting with sweet peach flavor.

Guests looking for even more value can take advantage of Newk's new Saturday Value Meal Deal, where every Saturday at participating locations, a second entrée is 50% off with the purchase of another.

The seasonal menu will be available at participating Newk's Eatery locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, visit Newks.com or download the Newk's Eatery app on the Apple App Store or Google Play to join Newk's Rewards for exclusive offers.

About Newk's Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its culinary-driven menu featuring made-from-scratch soups, sandwiches, salads, pizzas and Signature Cakes. Founded in 2004 by Chris "Newk" Newcomb and partners, Newk's operates and franchises nearly 100 restaurants across 16 states. The brand is known for its commitment to fresh ingredients and scratch-made quality, preparing meals without fryers or microwaves and hand-prepping ingredients daily in every restaurant.

Newk's continues to earn national recognition for both its food and franchise opportunity. In 2025, Newk's was recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, ranked No. 229 on the Franchise Times Top 400 List, ranked No. 198 on Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, and ranked No. 2 Best Fast Casual Brand on the USA Today Reader's Choice List. In 2026, Newk's continues to build momentum, placing No. 25 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, among many other accolades.

Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. For more information, visit Newks.com, join Newk's Rewards, or follow Newk's on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. For franchise information, visit ownanewks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Newk's