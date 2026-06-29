Newk's Eatery Named to Fast Casual 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers

The Mississippi-based restaurant brand was recognized for its guest experience and steady growth, while Madison Newcomb earned Woman of the Year honors for her work with Newk's Cares.

JACKSON, Miss., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery has been named to the 2026 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, coming in at No. 25 among the restaurant brands recognized this year. The annual list highlights fast-casual concepts that are gaining attention for how they serve guests, grow their brands and respond to changes in the industry.

The Movers & Shakers list evaluates brands based on factors including sales performance, customer service, technology adoption and leadership. This year, judges also incorporated the Fast Casual Index, a data-driven tool that analyzed metrics such as menu pricing, customer sentiment, unit growth and social media engagement.

In addition to the brand's recognition, Madison Newcomb, Newk's director of marketing, was honored as Fast Casual's Woman of the Year. The award recognizes her leadership in growing and elevating Newk's Cares, the brand's charitable initiative dedicated to supporting Ovarian cancer patients and their families. Under her guidance, the program has expanded its impact while strengthening Newk's commitment to giving back in the communities it serves. The recognition also reflects the collective efforts of Newk's franchisees, restaurant teams, support center staff and partners who have helped make the initiative successful.

"I am incredibly honored to be named Fast Casual's Woman of the Year," Newcomb said. "This recognition means a great deal to me because it reflects years of hard work, growth and dedication to causes I care deeply about. Being able to combine my passion for marketing with meaningful community impact has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career."

For Newk's, the recognition caps off a year marked by several operational upgrades and menu additions. The brand, based in Jackson, Mississippi, has introduced new wraps and value-oriented combo meals while expanding the use of self-order kiosks across much of its system. The kiosks were designed to make ordering more convenient for guests and help restaurants operate more efficiently during busy periods.

Newk's has been recognized alongside some of the largest names in the fast-casual sector, despite having fewer than 100 locations. This recognition highlights the brand's continued commitment to serving made-to-order meals prepared with fresh ingredients. The brand has also made a major investment in technology to help deliver a high-quality guest experience.

"For a relatively small team, we accomplish an incredible amount, which makes recognitions like this especially meaningful," said Chris Elliott, CEO of Newk's Eatery. "Being named among the Top 100 fast-casual brands is a reflection of the people across our entire system who make Newk's successful every day. From our restaurant teams and general managers to our support center staff, franchisees, vendor partners and so many others, this recognition belongs to all of them. I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to achieve together."

The dual recognition underscores Newk's momentum as both a growing restaurant brand and a company committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

About Newk's Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its culinary-driven menu featuring made-from-scratch soups, sandwiches, salads, pizzas and Signature Cakes. Founded in 2004 by Chris "Newk" Newcomb and partners, Newk's operates and franchises nearly 100 restaurants across 16 states. The brand is known for its commitment to fresh ingredients and scratch-made quality, preparing meals without fryers or microwaves and hand-prepping ingredients daily in every restaurant.

Newk's continues to earn national recognition for both its food and franchise opportunity. In 2025, Newk's was recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, ranked No. 229 on the Franchise Times Top 400 List, ranked No. 198 on Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, and ranked No. 2 Best Fast Casual Brand on the USA Today Reader's Choice List. In 2026, Newk's continues to build momentum, placing No. 25 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, among many other accolades.

Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. For more information, visit Newks.com, join Newk's Rewards, or follow Newk's on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. For franchise information, visit ownanewks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Newk's