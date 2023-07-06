Newly Constructed SolTerra Luxury Rental Homes Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-ins

LA QUINTA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolTerra Luxury Rental Homes, a brand new single-family rental project from Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), is now pre-leasing for move-ins August 2023. The 131 single-family, build-for-rent home project includes one- and two-story units, with three- and four-bedroom floorplans ranging from 1,520 to 2,441 square feet. Rental rates start at $3,800 per month.

"SolTerra offers the space and privacy of living in a single-family home, with the convenience and flexibility of rental living," explained Shopoff President and CEO William A. Shopoff. "With La Quinta's growth in recent years into a desert destination, we anticipate these luxury homes will appeal not only to vacationers, but also La Quinta locals who are steering away from coastal prices."

The newly constructed homes feature modern and sophisticated, large open floor plans, with two bay garages, smart home features, stainless steel appliances, as well as large, covered decks and/or ground floor patios. The community itself is amenity rich with onsite pocket parks, a pool, club house and gym. For more information, visit: www.liveatsolterralq.com. Leasing is being managed by Cushman & Wakefield.

Just 25 miles east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley, the project is conveniently located on the southwest corner of Auto Center Drive and La Quinta Drive, within walking distance to the city's best destinations, including various retail, restaurants, grocery stores and country clubs. The property is surrounded by other high-quality developments as well, including the La Quinta Resort & Club, the Rancho La Quinta Golf Club and Lake La Quinta.

Shopoff broke ground on the project in January 2022, and the last phase of units are anticipated to be delivered in Fall 2023.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 31-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets and development projects. The 31-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

