Newly Married Couples Are More Likely to Try Threesome According to Latest 3Fun Study

The study found that 23.79% of married couples discussed the idea of having a threesome relationship within the first three years of marriage. Long-term marriages continue to see high-numbers when it comes to married couples having threesomes as well. The results also showed:

15.56% came up with the idea of a threesome four to six years after getting married

10.02% came up with the idea of a threesome seven to nine years after getting married

17.17% came up with the idea of a threesome over 10 years after getting married.

Threesome relationships are not only used to keep a marriage fresh as couples studied revealed that the idea of having a third person in the relationship was conceived even before walking down the aisle. Nearly one-thirds of couples (33.45%) claimed they decided to have a threesome before getting married.

3Fun's "When did you come up with the idea of a threesome?" survey also found that it is women who are more likely to propose a threesome. The cliche is that men are the ones seeking to add a third party to the relationship. However, the study discovered 62.7% of wives are the ones who suggest having a threesome.

"Women in relationships are more likely to lose their sexual desire after getting married within a year," Jennifer White, 3Fun spokesperson, said. "That's a good explanation of why most couples want to try a threesome after getting married in the first three years and most of them are proposed by wives."

