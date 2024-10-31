Newly Merged NETRIO and SUCCESS Computer Consulting Name Mark Clayman as CEO and Gina Murphy as President and Chief Transformation Officer

Experienced technology executives bring a successful track record of corporate strategy, innovation, and IT service management and delivery

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NETRIO and SUCCESS Computer Consulting today announced the appointment of Mark Clayman as Chief Executive Officer and Gina Murphy as President and Chief Transformation Officer. Both executives bring decades of experience in cloud, cybersecurity, application and managed services to the combined entity, as well as extensive backgrounds in developing and growing organizations in the IT services industry through mergers and acquisitions and organic growth.

NETRIO and SUCCESS announced earlier this month they have joined forces to create one of North America's largest technology managed services providers focused on small to mid-market businesses. Clayman and Murphy will play a critical role in unifying the two organizations and leveraging the companies' collective strengths to deliver technology solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth for clients, while also helping to reduce costs and cybersecurity risks.

"Mark and Gina are seasoned veterans in growing and leading technology companies, as well as integrating multiple businesses to create a single, customer-focused organization," said Sean Barrette, NETRIO board member. "Their proven track records of fostering innovation, scaling operations, and delivering value makes them a great fit to lead NETRIO and SUCCESS into their next chapter of growth and success."

Clayman and Murphy joined the combined company from IT managed services leader Navisite, acquired by Accenture in early 2024. There, Clayman served as CEO and Murphy as President and Chief Transformation Officer. Previously, Clayman was CEO of RDX, a managed service provider acquired by Navisite in 2019, and President and CEO of TriCore Solutions, later acquired by Rackspace. Murphy's 20-year career includes executive roles at Rackspace, TriCore Solutions and Surebridge. Her leadership has earned industry recognition including the Women in IT's 2021 Woman of the Year award and a Bronze Stevie® award for 2021 Female Executive of the Year.

"Small and mid-market companies face unique challenges, especially in today's business landscape, that require innovative solutions designed specifically for their needs," said Mark Clayman. "We see the combination of NETRIO and SUCCESS providing a new kind of holistic IT partner that gives small to mid-market organizations the necessary resources and solutions to grow and compete effectively."

"Mark and I know what it takes to elevate an organization using technology solutions right sized for their needs," said Gina Murphy. "The combined presence of NETRIO and SUCCESS and the skilled teams behind them position us to take our customers to the next level by fueling growth, lowering costs, and helping them leverage their IT investment to advance their strategies."

About NETRIO

NETRIO is one of North America's fastest-growing full-service MSPs exclusively serving the IT demands of small to mid-market organizations. Since 2003, NETRIO has simplified technology management complexities, helping organizations drive innovation, efficiency and growth through managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions and cloud services. The company delivers enterprise-grade IT solutions across highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare and retail. Combining more than 20 years of experience with innovative technologies, NETRIO enables clients to maximize technology investments while reducing costs. For more information, visit netrio.com.

About SUCCESS Computer Consulting

SUCCESS Computer Consulting is a leader in managed IT and security services for small and medium-sized businesses in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding Twin Cities Metro area. The company has more than 30 years of experience and focuses on three main service areas: managed IT, cybersecurity and Microsoft 365. Its mission is to help clients understand how technology can work for them. For more information, visit successcomputerconsulting.com

