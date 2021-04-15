Newly Published Clinical Study on Sleep Showcases Benefits of Kemin's DailyZz™ for Next-day Performance and Healthy Quality of Sleep

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced the publication of a clinical study on Kemin Human Nutrition and Health's DailyZz™ sleep ingredient. Michael Grandner, Ph.D., an internationally recognized expert on sleep and health and director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, led the study.

The study found that DailyZz may improve sleep quality and daytime functioning in healthy individuals with occasional sleep complaints. The 30-day, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study assessed 89 individuals, examining if a polyphenol botanical blend could improve sleep and/or daytime functioning.

At the end of the study, participants who received 485 milligrams of DailyZz 30 minutes before bed every night reported improved sleep quality and reduced insomnia severity index scores compared with the control group. Additionally, DailyZz did not impair the ability to think and reason – quite the opposite. After 30 days, participants who received supplementation with the polyphenol blend also showed statistical improvements in neurocognitive functioning. More specifically, they demonstrated improved concentration, executive function and risk assessment.

"The study on DailyZz is so unique, not only because of the exciting, statistically significant sleep quality and cognitive results without side effects, but also because the study population was optimally targeted to the supplement market: healthy people with minor sleep disturbances but not major sleep disorders," said Dr. Grandner, who also is an associate professor of psychiatry in the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson. "The overall results of this rigorously designed study demonstrate that DailyZz supports healthier sleep, but it also supports next-day functioning, as measured by the ability to concentrate and make strategic decisions."

DailyZz contains a propriety blend rich in naturally occurring polyphenols for safe and natural nightly sleep.

"We are excited to see the results of this study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a peer-reviewed journal, which confirm supplementation of DailyZz provides better sleep and improves next-day functioning in healthy individuals with occasional sleep challenges," said Kim Edwards, Global Product Manager, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "Globally, sleep disturbances have emerged as a primary area of concern for consumers, in part due to the uncertainty associated with the current pandemic situation. Demand for nightly sleep solutions has grown, particularly for those with clinically studied, safe, natural and non-habit-forming ingredients. DailyZz fulfills the need for next-generation sleep-support ingredients in formulations including beverages and more traditional supplement formats.

