Newly Renamed Apartment Community, Inspire Downtown, The Area's Only Multifamily High-rise, Offers Culturally Minded San Antonio Residents A Merger Of High-class Renovation With "Inspired" Rebranding

Inspire Downtown is a 17-story iconic high-rise community populated by 247 apartment homes ranging in size from 491 square-foot studios to an expansive 3,700+ square feet tower suite. Also featured onsite are amenities such as a premium-grade flex and fuel studio, coworking lab, and a resort-style lounge pool. These onsite amenities will contribute to Inspire Downtown's vision for the community as a "backyard" extension of San Antonio, one that will continue inspiring the city's vibrant rejuvenation.

"Our block of downtown San Antonio creates a lifestyle for residents to connect to the creative pulse of the city," said Tammie Brown, Community Manager. "From the San Pedro Creek's restoration of the urban environment, to Market Square and the Riverwalk, this Houston Street icon is unique from a lifestyle standpoint, especially considering there are no other multifamily high-rises around us. We're offering something completely unlike other apartment communities. Especially with the addition of The Dandy, an urban dining experience offering premium spirits paired with a well curated menu and complimentary shoe shining service. The development of downtown is booming, and we are happy to offer our residents enticing downtown experiences they can explore as an extension of their upgraded home."

Embodying the downtown culture through a reinvigorated community upgrade/redesign was a major emphasis for the Inspire Downtown renovation vision. For residents, an afternoon swim on the sun-drenched amenity deck overlooking the downtown skyline might be followed by an evening stroll through downtown's new Legacy Park while indulging in the highly acclaimed Pinkerton's Barbecue just 2 blocks away.

Inspire isn't the only building that's taken part of the resurrection of downtown. Just a block away, several resident centric developments are at play. The anticipated Leeds project is sprucing up its façade and undergoing interior renovations that will offer new retail, office, and restaurant space for growing local businesses. The growth continues with Texas Public Radio's move into its new headquarters in the renovated Alameda Theater, a new restaurant space in the famous Kline's building and the upcoming rehabilitation of the Continental Hotel. There are also two new big additions to this small part of downtown including the UTSA School of Data Science and National Security Collaboration Center and the new federal courthouse that are both set to be complete in 2022. Now is the time to plant roots in the urban west corridor.

"We've created a home built around an active urban lifestyle with all the amenities needed for a seamless downtown experience. They're all part of one 'inspired' vision for an apartment high-rise with the downtown blueprints of San Antonio as its guide," said Summer Murray, Senior Regional Property Manager, "We took our name change to heart – downtown was the inspiration at every step, and probably always will be."

From the studios to the penthouses, all with their high ceilings and designer finishes, Inspire Downtown is ideal for all residents, especially those looking for a city backdrop for their bustling lives.

Connect with the Inspire Downtown leasing team for availability information by visiting the community website here: https://inspiredowntownsa.com/contact/

