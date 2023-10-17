Newman's Own Satisfies Hunger for Efficiency with NetSuite

Food and beverage producer leverages the power of the suite to simplify its technology stack, reduce operational costs, and improve productivity

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2023 -- Newman's Own, Inc., the radically good food and beverage company founded by late actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist, Paul Newman, is working with Oracle NetSuite to find efficiencies in its mission to produce great-tasting, high-quality food and beverages and give away 100 percent of its profits to help kids facing adversity. With NetSuite, Newman's Own has been able to take advantage of an integrated business suite to increase profitability and generate more money for worthy causes by consolidating financial processes, expanding business visibility, and improving efficiency across its growing operations.

Founded by actor Paul Newman in 1982, Newman's Own produces great-tasting, high-quality food and beverages and donates 100 percent of royalties and after-tax profits to Newman's Own Foundation to help children facing adversity. As Newman's Own expanded its operations across grocery stores and wholesale clubs in the United States and introduced products ranging from frozen pizza, pasta sauce, and salad dressing to pet food, its operational and financial processes became increasingly complex, and its existing business systems – a mix of various market financial, supply chain and Microsoft-Office tools – required manual integrations that created inefficiencies. After evaluating several key market systems, Newman's Own selected NetSuite to establish a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite.

"Our previous business systems were inefficient and required continuous, manual updates to adapt to our evolving needs," said David Best, president and CEO, Newman's Own, Inc. "With NetSuite, we now have one system that connects data across all our operations and product lines, and this has helped support our ongoing growth by improving visibility, productivity, and collaboration across our business. This makes a huge difference to us as every penny we save on operational efficiencies means more money can go towards helping kids who face adversity."

With NetSuite, Newman's Own has been able to consolidate and automate financial and operational workflows to improve business performance and decision making. NetSuite Revenue Management enables Newman's Own to increase the speed and accuracy of financial reporting, help comply with accounting standards, and easily add new product lines. With NetSuite Order Management, Newman's Own is able to increase collaboration and optimize production, fulfillment, and distribution processes. With real-time performance insights, SuiteAnalytics Connect helps Newman's Own gain greater visibility and control of its business.

In addition, NetSuite Planning and Budgeting will help Newman's Own automate and enhance budgeting and forecasting processes to reduce planning cycle times and improve forecast accuracy. To support future growth, Newman's Own is exploring NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to simplify data management and gain faster, easier access to actionable insights.

"Food and beverage production relies on a tight integration of operational processes, and too many point solutions can create a technology hairball that results in greater inefficiency," said David Rodman, senior vice president of customer success, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Newman's Own has been able to increase productivity across its expanding operations by managing its financial, production, inventory, and order systems in one place. This is helping Newman's Own run its business better and maximize the profits it's able to donate."

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for families and their pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc., continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to Newman's Own Foundation, which helps children who face adversity.

