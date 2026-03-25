Newmark Acts as Strategic Advisor for One Beverly Hills, an Ultra-Luxury Mixed-Use Development in Beverly Hills, CA

Transaction Includes Largest Non-Data Center Construction Loan in U.S. History1

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the Company acted as strategic advisor on behalf of Cain, the real estate asset manager led and co-founded by Jonathan Goldstein in partnership with Eldridge Industries, delivering a fully integrated capital markets and advisory solution for One Beverly Hills—an ultra-luxury, generational mixed-use development poised to redefine Beverly Hills and greater Los Angeles. Drawing on Newmark's global capital markets expertise, deep local market knowledge and multidisciplinary advisory platform, the assignment culminated in the largest non–data center construction loan ever secured for a mixed-use project in the United States, underscoring Newmark's ability to execute highly complex, market‑defining transactions for institutional clients.

The assignment culminated in the largest non–data center construction loan ever secured for a U.S. mixed-use project. Post this Image courtesy of Foster + Partners

Newmark Capital Markets Strategies, led by Anthony Orso, leveraged decades of experience with the One Beverly Hills site to advise the sponsor on capital strategy and execution of one of the largest mixed-use developments in U.S. history. Also supporting the project from Capital Markets Strategies were Vice Chairman Bill Weber, Executive Managing Director Ari Schwartzbard and Managing Director Cliff Welden, as well as Vice Chairman Henry Stimler and Managing Director Ricky Warner.

"Newmark brought together a highly coordinated, multidisciplinary team across international capital markets, retail, valuation and underwriting," said Jonathan Goldstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cain. "On a project of this scale, that level of integration is critical, not just to execution but to attracting best-in-class institutional capital. Their ability to align those capabilities and deliver with precision was an important part of getting this financing over the line."

Newmark services included retail advisory from Executive Vice Chairman Jay Luchs2, International Capital Markets advisory through Executive Vice Chairman Alex Foshay, Vice Chairman Joe Morris and Executive Managing Director Frederick Wong, underwriting support and due diligence via Newmark company Spring11 and additional consulting via Newmark Valuation & Advisory.

"We were proud to work alongside Cain to structure and advance a truly transformative development," said Orso. "A project of this magnitude requires deep market knowledge, creativity and seamless coordination across capital sources and advisory disciplines."

Spanning 17.5 acres, One Beverly Hills will introduce Aman's first urban residences, hotel and members' club to the West Coast, alongside retail, hospitality, wellness and leisure concepts set within 10 acres of gardens and open space. The development, sponsored by Cain, in partnership with Eldridge Industries, will connect an elegantly refurbished Beverly Hilton – home of the Golden Globes and the Milken Global Conference – and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, as well as provide 1800 underground parking spaces, creating a singular landmark of culture, sophistication, and sustainability.

The closing of the financing follows strong momentum across both residential sales and commercial partnerships, with the first Aman-branded residential tower achieving significant sales, offering residences ranging from 2,550 square foot two-bedrooms to 25,000 square foot penthouses with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles. Aman, known for its discreet, design-led approach to hospitality and unparalleled service, has built a portfolio across some of the world's most culturally significant destinations, spanning 20 countries, with 15 of its resorts and residential developments located within or close to UNESCO-protected sites, where the brand is entrusted to operate in some of the world's most sensitive and historic settings.

The development has attracted commitments from globally renowned leading hospitality and retail brands, including Dolce&Gabbana, expanding its Beverly Hills presence, Casa Tua Cucina, the first West Coast outpost of the acclaimed Italian-market dining concept, and Los Mochis, a 12,000 square foot indoor-outdoor Mexican Japanese restaurant featuring Los Angeles' first fusion omakase.

Construction on the project is underway.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1According to Real Capital Analytics and Newmark Research

2Retail advisory services provided through Newmark Pacific, Inc.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.