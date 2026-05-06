Newmark Arranges $360 Million Sale of Industrial Redevelopment Opportunity in Newark, NJ on behalf of Anheuser-Busch

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has advised Anheuser-Busch in the $360 million sale of its former facility (the "Property") in Newark, New Jersey, to Goodman Group, a global leader in industrial real estate ownership and development.

Newmark Executive Vice Chairman Adam Doneger, acting as strategic advisor for his client, in cooperation with Executive Managing Director Adam Petrillo, served as exclusive advisors to Anheuser-Busch in the transaction. Executive Managing Director Avery Silverstein, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Adam Spies and Vice Chairman Dustin Volz also provided strategic support.

Comprising approximately 86 acres and more than 1.7 million square feet of existing structures, the Property represents one of the largest industrial redevelopment opportunities in the New York metro area. The parcel falls within the EWR/EWR-S zoning districts, supporting a wide range of industrial, logistics, airport-related, data center, commercial and hospitality uses.

"Few sites offer this level of scale, connectivity and zoning flexibility," said Doneger. "These characteristics, combined with its location within one of the nation's most critical logistics corridors, position it to support the next generation of industrial and infrastructure users."

According to Newmark Research, Northern and Central New Jersey's industrial market entered 2026 with strong momentum, recording its third consecutive quarter of positive net absorption as vacancy declined to 6.3%. Demand remains concentrated in Class A logistics facilities, while sustained port activity continues to reinforce the region's position as a critical U.S. supply chain hub.

Located adjacent to Newark Liberty International Airport and less than one mile from Port Newark and Port Elizabeth, the Property offers direct access to the New Jersey Turnpike and I-78, placing it within one of the most supply-constrained logistics corridors in the United States. The site features existing rail access and sits within a dense consumer base, with more than 20 million residents within a 15-mile radius and over 150,000 transportation and warehouse workers within a 30-minute drive.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.