Newmark Advises Blue Owl on $2.4 Billion Acquisition of Net Lease Healthcare REIT Sila Realty Trust

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company acted as strategic advisor to Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") in its planned $2.4 billion acquisition of Sila Realty Trust Inc. ("Sila"), a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the growing and resilient healthcare sector.

Co-Head of Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Head of Strategic Advisory Andrew Warin, Healthcare Capital Markets Vice Chairmen John Nero and Justin Shepherd, and Co-Heads of U.S. Capital Markets Doug Harmon and Adam Spies served as strategic advisors.

Sila Realty Trust owns a best-in-class healthcare net lease portfolio comprising 137 properties totaling more than 5 million square feet across high-growth U.S. markets, with a tenant roster anchored by leading healthcare systems and operators under long-duration lease structures.

The proposed acquisition1 reflects sustained investor appetite for high-quality, income-generating assets within defensive sectors, particularly as capital continues to seek scale and stability in an evolving market environment.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by Sila's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.