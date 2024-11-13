Newmark Advises URW in €172.5 Million Office Sale

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the firm has advised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) in the €172.5 million sale of the 140,846 square-foot (13,085 square-meter) office portion of Les Ateliers Gaîté, a mixed-use property in the prominent Montparnasse district of Paris. Newmark Deputy Chief Business Officer Emmanuel Frénot arranged the transaction between URW and buyers Swiss Life Asset Managers and Norges Bank Investment Management.

"Advising URW on the sale of this asset, with its exceptional location and exemplary environmental approach, just a few months after the opening of our Paris office makes us particularly proud and highlights our ongoing momentum," said Frénot. "This transaction confirms the recovery signals we have been sensing since the end of the second quarter of 2024 and suggests an increase in activity in the office segment for 2025."

Les Ateliers Gaîté, delivered in 2022, includes around 100 retail shops, restaurants and services, as well as a hotel, offices, housing and a public library. The office space is leased long-term to coworking operator Wojo, establishing its Parisian flagship.

Newmark opened its flagship Paris office in March, hiring several of the city's most respected brokers, including Francois Blin and Frénot to lead the team, Antoine Salmon and Vianney d'Ersu as Co-Heads of Retail Leasing, Managing Directors Jérôme De Laboulaye, Nicolas Coutant and Alexandre Gotti as President, France. The office is now home to nearly 40 leading French commercial real estate professionals, including a market-leading research team.

