Newmark Arranges Sale and Financing of The Towers at Williams Square, a 1.4-MSF Office Campus in Las Colinas, Texas

Transaction is the Largest Office Sale in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Year-to-Date1

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the Company has arranged the sale and acquisition financing of The Towers at Williams Square, a four-building, Class A office campus totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet in the Las Colinas Urban Center, one of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's premier corporate destinations.

Image courtesy of Newmark.

Newmark Vice Chairmen Chris Murphy, Gary Carr and Robert Hill and Director Austin Sheahan represented the seller. Senior Managing Director Andrew Porteous arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between Vanderbilt Office Properties, Hillwood and TriPost Capital Partners, alongside Vice Chairman Clint Frease, Senior Managing Director Chris McColpin and Director Josh Francis.

"The Towers at Williams Square represents a rare opportunity to acquire institutional-quality scale in one of the most established and amenity-rich office submarkets in the country," said Murphy. "We continue to see strong investor interest in well-located, high-quality assets where basis and long-term leasing upside align."

Originally constructed as a premier corporate campus, the property comprises three interconnected towers with modernized infrastructure, institutional ownership history and significant recent capital investment, including approximately $25 million in renovations across lobbies, tenant amenities and shared spaces. The asset is currently approximately 76% leased and has generated significant tenant tour activity in the past six months, reflecting continued leasing momentum.

Strategically located within the Las Colinas Urban Center, the property offers immediate access to a highly amenitized, mixed-use environment, including dining, hospitality and entertainment options, as well as proximity to both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport. The campus also benefits from strong regional connectivity, allowing access to major U.S. markets within a short travel window.

According to Newmark Research, investor demand for high-quality office assets in Sun Belt markets remains selective but durable, with capital increasingly focused on properties offering strong amenity packages, leasing momentum and attractive going-in basis. As the office market continues to reset, assets with clear pathways to stabilization are attracting both institutional and private capital.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

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1 By sales price and square footage, according to analysis of MSCI Real Capital Analytics data

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.