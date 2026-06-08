Newmark Arranges $975 Million Financing for Mission-Critical Data Center in Northern Virginia

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged a $975 million balance sheet financing for Project Helios, a newly constructed, state-of-the-art data center in Northern Virginia, a critical hub for internet traffic and network infrastructure.

Newmark Co-Head of Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Christopher Kramer, Managing Directors Chris Lozinak and John Caraviello and Associate Director Ryan Bub, alongside sector specialists Andrew Warin, Head of Strategic Advisory, and Phil O'Bannon, Head of Infrastructure, represented the borrower, a joint venture between Affinius Capital and Corscale Data Centers. Blue Owl provided the financing.

The property is a newly delivered, mission-critical data center within one of Northern Virginia's premier data center campuses, surrounded by multiple investment-grade hyperscale tenants. The asset is 100% leased to a leading, investment-grade cloud service provider under a long-term lease, underscoring the strength of both the tenancy and the underlying infrastructure.

"This transaction reflects continued institutional conviction in digital infrastructure, particularly in Northern Virginia, where demand is driven by unmatched connectivity, scale and proximity to end users," said Kramer. "High-quality assets in established hyperscale ecosystems, leased to investment-grade tenants, are drawing strong interest from capital providers."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.