Newmark Facilitates Sale of 265 East 66th Street in Manhattan, New York City

Sale Marks Third-Highest Price Paid Per-Unit in NYC Since 20211 for Buildings 100 Units or larger

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, announces the Company has represented GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (GO REIT) in the sale of a significant stake in 265 East 66th Street, a luxury high-rise multifamily property located in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Adam Spies and Executive Vice Chairman Adam Doneger arranged the off-market transaction, which values the asset at approximately $1.35 million per unit, the third-highest rate paid for a multifamily property of 100 units or more over the past five years1.

265 East 66th Street, constructed in the 1980s and managed by a subsidiary of GO REIT, is emblematic of the luxury high-rise segment that continues to attract institutional capital. Following the transaction, GO REIT will maintain its role as property manager.

The sale further affirms the underlying value of GO REIT's broader portfolio, which includes more than 2,000 suites in newer-vintage luxury high-rise properties across comparable New York City locations.

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

1 Newmark Research analysis of Real Capital Analytics data

