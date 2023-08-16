Newmark Launches Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Capital Markets Business, Attracts Top Talent

Industry Veteran Brent Mayo is Latest to Join the Industry-Leading Capital Markets Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the expansion of its Capital Markets services with the launch of the Data Center and Digital Infrastructure practice group, further expanding its expertise in alternative assets. In tandem, Newmark has hired Brent Mayo as Executive Managing Director to anchor the practice group.

Image Courtesy of Newmark: Newmark Launches Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Capital Markets Business, Attracts Top Talent

The Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Capital Markets practice group, which is additive to Newmark's global Data Center Consulting Group, further solidifies the Company's already dominant position in alternative assets, in which Newmark has ranked #1 in total investment sales representation for the last four and a half years1.

Newmark has been dedicated to growing and strengthening its Capital Markets platform and is strategically focused on emerging and alternative asset classes. The data center market has experienced remarkable growth and insatiable demand, and with advancements in generative AI and ML, this growth is expected to surpass the current estimated projection of a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 20302, propelling the sector even further.

"Newmark is committed to adding best-in-class personnel, with a focus on the areas where clients need guidance and where there is an opportunity to hire experts in those spaces, underpinning our growth trajectory and the talent we've amassed," said President of Capital Markets for North America Chad Lavender.

Mayo, based in the New York City headquarters, specializes in capital formation, financings, asset sales and platform advisory. In his role, Mayo will work with Newmark's Capital Markets advisors on capital formation, financing and asset and portfolio sales, and alongside the firm's Data Center Consulting Group advisors, leading the market in data center strategies, valuation and advisory, management, evaluation and performance.

"As digital infrastructure and data centers have become increasingly relevant in today's global digital economy, we are excited to broaden Newmark's reach with an industry leader and professional of Brent's esteem, which significantly enhances our capabilities in an asset class as important as Capital Markets Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure," added Lavender. 

Throughout his career, Mayo has been involved in some of the most significant data center and digital infrastructure deals in the last decade, including CyrusOne's $16B sale to KKR and GIP, ODATA's multibillion-dollar sale to Aligned Data Centers; AtlasEdge's formation and subsequent acquisition of DataCenter One; and Data Foundry's sale to Switch data centers. Mayo joins Newmark from DH Capital, a division of Citizens, an investment bank solely focused on data centers and digital infrastructure.

"Newmark's demonstrated success across nearly all real estate verticals and asset classes, coupled with its commitment to growing in the digital infrastructure space, created a unique opportunity to serve our clients in a rapidly evolving sector," said Mayo. "I look forward to partnering with the talent at Newmark and building on the platform's success and momentum as we expand and accelerate the firm's best-in-class capabilities in the Data Center and Digital Infrastructure space."

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1According to MSCI Real Capital Analytics, seller and buyer representation, January 1, 2019June 30, 2023 
2According to a McKinsey & Company January 2023 article

