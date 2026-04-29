Newmark Names Jack Fuchs as President of Global Asset Services and Member of the Executive Committee

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has named Jack Fuchs as President of Global Asset Services, further strengthening the firm's Investor Solutions capabilities in asset performance, operational oversight and strategic advisory across the full real estate lifecycle.

Image courtesy of Newmark: Jack Fuchs

In his expanded role, Fuchs will lead Newmark's Global Asset Services business, which is part of the Company's suite of Investor Solutions offerings. Asset Services includes Newmark's Managed Services, Newmark RF and Spring11, and helps owners, lenders and investors monitor asset performance, ensure compliance and maximize returns through financial analysis, operational oversight and data-driven insights. The business supports the complete lifecycle of an asset, from underwriting to disposition strategy, equipping clients with precision, transparency and proactive management capabilities.

"As we continue to expand our Management Services and Servicing business, including Asset Services, we are increasingly confident that we can achieve our goal of producing over $2 billion in revenues by 2029 from these recurring revenue streams, all while continuing to deliver the high-quality, data-driven advisory solutions our clients expect," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding our Global Asset Services capabilities is central to how we advise clients navigating increasingly complex market conditions, and Jack is the ideal leader to take this business to the next level."

Fuchs will continue to serve as CEO of Spring11, a Newmark subsidiary that includes the Company's offerings across Commercial Loan Servicing and Asset Management, as well as various other services for a wide range of clients including some of the world's largest banks, debt and equity funds, REITs, life insurance companies and investors. Under his leadership, the business has scaled to more than 700 employees advising over 300 clients worldwide. He will also sit on Newmark's Executive Committee.

"Jack is a builder by nature: someone who leads with clarity, operational discipline and an instinct for solving complex challenges," said Luis Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "He brings a blend of financial acumen, high-touch client service and team-focused leadership that makes him uniquely equipped to advance and scale our Global Asset Services business."

Fuchs brings more than 15 years of experience in due diligence, asset management and investing, having served as a consultant at Accenture in the commercial real estate due diligence and advisory practice prior to joining Newmark.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.