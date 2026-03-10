Nework Introduces NewBoard P Series, a Professional All‑in‑One Collaboration System for Next-Generation Enterprise Meetings

POMONA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, an audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider for education, business, and home, has unveiled the NewBoard P Series, a professional audio‑visual collaboration system designed to elevate enterprise meeting environments with integrated camera, speakerphone, and interactive display technologies.

NewBoard P Series Smart Board

The P Series was designed to address a recurring challenge in workplaces, where large interactive displays often lack the professional audio and video capabilities required for effective meetings, said CTO of Nework. By embedding high‑performance AV modules directly into the display, the system enables a seamless and comprehensive meeting experience in a single device.

The NewBoard P Series represents Nework's effort to move beyond the limitations of conventional interactive displays. In many meeting environments, traditional smart boards require external cameras, microphones, and speakerphones to support video conferencing, which can introduce complexity, additional costs, and inconsistent audio-visual performance. By integrating these professional-grade components directly into its structure, the P Series supports clearer conversations, more natural video communication, and faster deployment across a variety of room sizes.

At the center of the system is a 48MP Sony IMX586 4K camera that produces ultra‑clear, true‑to‑life visuals. AI‑powered auto‑exposure, auto‑focus, and auto‑white‑balance algorithms continuously optimize the image, while the wide field of view ensures comprehensive room coverage. Combined with ultra‑low distortion and accurate color reproduction, the camera is built to deliver consistent performance in huddle rooms, mid-sized meeting spaces, and open collaboration areas.

Complementing the video system is an AQUA DSP 8‑microphone array engineered for far‑field voice pickup ranging from 12 to 16 meters. Advanced noise suppression filters over 300 types of background interference, enabling natural and uninterrupted communication even in dynamic environments. Full‑duplex echo cancellation supports smooth two‑way conversation, addressing the most common acoustic challenges found in remote and hybrid meetings.

The NewBoard P Series further differentiates itself through its seamless, multi-purpose integration. As a true all‑in‑one conferencing device, it combines professional audio‑video hardware with a responsive interactive display featuring 20‑point infrared touch and ultra‑low latency writing. Anti‑glare glass supports comfortable viewing, while the system's intuitive interface enables efficient annotation, screen sharing, and collaborative interaction.

Connectivity is streamlined through a single USB‑C cable that delivers video, audio, touch control, data transfer, and 65W charging. This reduces desktop clutter and simplifies room deployment, particularly in organizations standardizing USB‑C across devices. The system is powered by an octa‑core processor with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage and runs on Android 14 by default. An optional Windows OPS module offers dual‑OS flexibility for enterprises with mixed software environments.

The device is Google EDLA certified, granting secure access to Google apps and services while supporting enterprise management standards. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch configurations, the P Series accommodates room configurations ranging from small huddle areas to extra‑large conference rooms. The package includes a wall mount, Wi-Fi module, and essential accessories, with optional mobile carts available for organizations requiring flexible deployment. Pricing ranges from $2,399.99 to $2,999.99, depending on size.

With the introduction of the NewBoard P Series, Nework continues to expand its portfolio of enterprise collaboration technologies. By introducing the NewBoard P Series as an advanced alternative to standard interactive displays, the company aims to provide organizations with a more efficient and immersive approach to hybrid meetings and workplace collaboration.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us/

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us

SOURCE NEWORK LLC