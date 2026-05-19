World Telecommunication Day 2026: Nework's NewBoard P Series a next-gen collaboration hub built for AI-powered digital workplace

POMONA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Nework, an audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider for education, business, and home, is doubling down on its mission: helping enterprises build more resilient, connected, and future-ready digital workplaces by closing the gap between mobile collaboration ecosystems and traditional desktop productivity environments.

NewBoard P Series with OPS Module (Windows 11 Pro)

Each year, World Telecommunication Day shines a spotlight on how digital infrastructure powers global communication, productivity, and innovation. This year's theme "Digital lifelines–Strengthening resilience in a connected world" calls for designing the networks and systems that can withstand shocks and recover quickly, ensuring that no one is cut off and left offline when it matters most.

In today's fast-changing era of AI, organizations can no longer rely on a single operating system or fragmented meeting room infrastructure to support modern workflows, and collaboration technology is increasingly viewed as a critical "digital lifeline" for organizations.

As a response, Nework combines its NewBoard P Series Smart Board with the Windows 11 Pro OPS Module, enabling businesses to seamlessly switch between Android 14 and Windows 11 Pro within one integrated collaboration platform.

More than a display: NewBoard P Series as the central communication and productivity hub of modern workspaces.

Single‑OS setups often fall short when it comes to supporting diverse business workflows. Android brings flexibility and speedy cloud collaboration to the table, while Windows remains a must‑have for enterprise desktop software, Microsoft Office workflows, legacy systems, and high‑stakes meeting environments.

Nework's dual‑OS NewBoard P Series solution powers a smarter, more resilient collaboration ecosystem built for the AI era, right in step with global trends around digital transformation, workplace resilience, and sustainable tech infrastructure. Seamless switching between Android 14 and Windows 11 Pro brings together mobile agility, cloud collaboration, and desktop‑grade productivity in a single device. The Android 14 delivers a fast, intuitive, app‑friendly experience, while Windows 11 Pro keeps professional workflows and enterprise applications running without missing a beat.

The Windows OPS plug‑in design delivers long‑term upgrade flexibility, protects the tech investment, and cuts reliance on external PCs, dongles, and cluttered, fragmented meeting room gear.

Plus, Google EDLA certification unlocks secure access to Google Workspace, Google Play, Teams, Zoom, and more. An integrated 48MP 4K conference camera, AI‑driven audio, wireless casting, and interactive whiteboarding streamline hybrid collaboration—less hardware hassle, more efficiency.

Modern businesses have moved past basic screen sharing, and they need fully integrated collaboration ecosystems. The NewBoard P Series answers that call, merging interactive collaboration, video conferencing, cloud access, and Windows productivity into one unified platform.

"On World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, we are reminded that resilient digital infrastructure is no longer optional; it is essential. The NewBoard P Series with Windows OPS was designed to help businesses stay connected, collaborative, and adaptable in the AI era," said the CEO of Nework.

About Nework

Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, headquartered in California, USA. It delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, portable TVs, cameras, speakerphones, and accessories. Premium solutions are delivered across two specialized platforms: Nework.us for portable lifestyle TVs, and Nework.ai for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

With a brand mission and vision of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework strives to make every presentation and entertainment experience seamless and enjoyable.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, https://www.nework.ai/ or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us/

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us

SOURCE NEWORK LLC