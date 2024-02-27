Newport Healthcare Celebrates Eating Disorders Awareness Week With Reminder That Early Intervention Can Save Lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a nationwide network of evidence-based treatment programs for primary mental health disorders and co-occurring substance use and eating disorders, is celebrating Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) by reminding the public that early intervention and treatment can greatly improve the chance of successful recovery. EDAW is an annual national campaign to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders and to provide hope, support, and visibility to individuals and loved ones affected by eating disorders. Eating Disorders Awareness Week takes place February 26 through March 3, 2024.

"Newport Healthcare is uniquely positioned to support clients with mental health challenges and eating disorders or disordered eating," said Kara Becker, licensed marriage and family therapist, certified eating disorders specialist, and National Director of Eating Disorder Programs for Newport Healthcare. "Our primary mental health focus allows our clinicians to do the deeper trauma work while providing nutrition education and support, which is the critical component for so many of our clients and families."

Newport Healthcare is an Eating Disorders Awareness Week Collaborator with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) which reports that almost a quarter of children and adolescents worldwide (22%) show disordered eating or eating behaviors and distorted attitudes towards food, weight, shape, and appearance. NEDA also reports that 9% of the US population – or 28.8 million Americans – will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental illness, behind opiate addiction. Sadly, only one in five people with an eating disorder seek treatment from a specialized eating disorders professional.

"We know that getting treatment early can be lifesaving and greatly improves the chance of a positive outcome in recovery," said Becker. "It's important during this week of awareness and beyond that people can recognize the signs and symptoms of eating disorders and disordered eating so that they or their loved one can get the help they need."

Newport Healthcare's specialized residential treatment for adolescents with eating disorders is available at select locations and provides both dietary and clinical care, delivered by a team that includes medical doctors, psychiatrists, nurses, board-registered dietitians, individual and family therapists, counselors, experiential therapists, and academic teachers and tutors. The synergy between clinical, culinary, programming, and experiential teams promotes consistent messaging and wrap-around support so that clients can explore their personal relationship with food and body in many different settings.

