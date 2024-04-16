Newport Healthcare Releases 2023 Comprehensive Outcomes Report Indicating Significant Improvement of Mental Health Symptoms as a Result of Treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treatment at Newport Healthcare yielded significant improvements in adolescent and young adult patients' depression, anxiety, well-being, suicide risk, and parent relationships, according to the just released report, The Science of Healing: Patient Outcomes and Key Findings. The report, based on 2023 data, also notes significant improvement in adult patients' depressive symptoms throughout the course of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment from Newport's PrairieCare TMS clinics.

"Newport Healthcare prioritizes investing in the collection and analysis of behavioral health treatment outcomes data to lead the way in continuous improvement of best practices in this field that will ultimately lead to increased patient success," said Newport Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer Joseph Procopio. "These industry-leading outcomes are the result of Newport's highly dedicated treatment teams and the deep commitment from our patients and families to get well."

Newport Healthcare offers a nationwide network of evidence-based mental health treatment programs, including Newport Academy for teens and Newport Institute for young adults. Data was collected and analyzed by Newport Healthcare's Center for Research and Innovation using industry-standard and Newport-specific measurement tools. The treatment outcomes were then externally reviewed by an associate professor, internist, and researcher who focuses on predictive analytics applied to vulnerable populations, clinical workflow, and decision support at the point-of-care.

The report includes responses from Newport's adolescent and young adult patients who struggle with depression, anxiety, mood disorders, PTSD, and/or substance use disorders. These patients also self-reported high levels of traumatic distress, suicidal thoughts, and family dysfunction at intake. Additionally, TMS data was collected from PrairieCare's adult patients ages 18-80 with severe, moderately severe, or moderate depression symptoms.

In addition to questions about depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms, suicide risk, traumatic stress, well-being, family relationships, and the therapeutic alliance, the Newport assessments asked patients about their exposure to various risk factors, including sexual abuse and bullying, and their engagement in potentially self-destructive behaviors, such as substance use and disordered eating, to deepen insight into patient experiences and challenges.

Highlights from the report include:

Anxiety levels reduced from severe to mild, on average, for adolescents in residential care;

Well-being improved from "poor" to "well," on average, for all patients;

Depressive symptoms decreased by 50% for young adults in residential care;

Percentage of patients in outpatient treatment reporting suicide plans dropped from 16% to 2%;

40% of patients experienced remission from treatment-resistant depression after TMS treatment at PrairieCare.

Treatment teams at Newport Healthcare distinctly apply the empirically supported Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) model to help rebuild trust and connection between patients and their parents. The report notes that at intake, 1 in 3 adolescents felt they could not turn to family for support in times of crisis. As patients progressed through residential treatment, the majority reported improvements in attachment with both maternal and paternal figures.

The report also included data from Newport Healthcare's proprietary Client Satisfaction Scale ™ that tracks satisfaction throughout treatment with staff, services, and outcomes. The insights gained from this data inform initiatives to continually improve patients' and families' experiences. In 2023, on average, adolescent and young adult patients, parents, and referring professionals (therapists, school counselors, social workers, etc.) all reported high satisfaction on surveys administered throughout treatment and at discharge. In fact, almost 100% of referring professionals said they would refer to Newport again, with 95% reporting that their clients received exceptional, personalized treatment at Newport.

Additionally, the report includes post-discharge data from parents of adolescent and young adult patients in both residential and outpatient programs which revealed improvements in all areas of family functioning post-discharge, including greater comfort discussing emotions, better problem-solving skills, and more cohesion and acceptance.

"The data continues to make it clear that many teens, young adults, and their families are living with very concerning situations—and, on the bright side, their decision to seek treatment leads to measurable positive change, during and after their time with us," said Michael Roeske, PsyD, Senior Director for Newport Healthcare's Center for Research and Innovation. "Overall, the results of our third party validated analysis show that our patients significantly benefit from the help we provide, develop strong working alliances with their family therapist, and are satisfied with their overall experience."

Click here to download the full report. For more information about Newport Healthcare, including programs, admissions, career opportunities, and other resources, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, , and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP). Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

