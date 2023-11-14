Newport Healthcare's Center for Families Opens in Minneapolis to Provide Teen Mental Health Treatment

News provided by

Newport Healthcare

14 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based mental health treatment programs, is opening its newest Center for Families program for teens ages 13-18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new Center for Families is the third location, with two others in Malvern and West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Center for Families is an integrated outpatient treatment program for teens with anxiety, depression, and trauma, as well as co-occurring issues like substance use and eating disorders. A whole-person, family-centered approach delivered by a multi-disciplinary team guides teens to sustainable healing while supporting the entire family to create long-term positive change. The unique, full-day Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) runs five days a week and blends clinical therapy with an accredited academic program and experiential modalities like art, music, and adventure therapy for teens who need more than weekly therapy sessions.

"We are elated to bring this level of service to the Twin Cities to help teens and their families," said Ed Speedling, MHA, MSW, FACHE, Vice President of Outpatient Services for Newport Healthcare's Eastern Region. "This development is especially important as we work toward solutions to the national teen mental health crisis, increasing treatment accessibility while maintaining a commitment to outstanding, evidence-based care."

Like most other states, Minnesota is seeing concerning increases in teen mental health issues. Last year's Minnesota Student Survey found that nearly one third of students reported long term mental health problems and, alarmingly, 28% of eleventh graders had seriously considered suicide, historical highs for this survey that has been around since 1989.

Center for Families helps teens develop crucial life coping skills and utilizes Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) to revitalize empathy and authentic connection within the parent-child relationship. Clients are able to focus on improving their mental health and wellness while making up academic credits and staying on track in school. Treatment plans are individualized and supported by a dedicated psychiatric team including a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist and board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner.

For more information about Center for Families, visit CenterforFamilies.com. Learn more about Newport Healthcare including treatment affordability, successful outcomes, and career opportunities at NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

Media Contact:
Newport Healthcare
[email protected]

SOURCE Newport Healthcare

