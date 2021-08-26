Newport Healthcare Partners with Mental Health Non-Profit To Write Love on Her Arms for 5th Straight Year as Exclusive Treatment Provider for Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As mental health issues continue to soar in the wake of COVID-19, Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, is partnering with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide, as the exclusive treatment provider for TWLOHA's campaign to honor World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) and National Suicide Prevention Week (September 5-11).

Studies have shown a steady rise in deaths by suicide over the past two decades and recent reports found that 75,000 additional people could die from what are called "deaths of despair," (which include suicide and substance use) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The collective trauma and loss nearly doubled the number of people having thoughts of suicide and experiencing depression compared to previous years, according to the CDC. In fact, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts among adolescents aged 12–17 years were 22% higher during summer 2020 and 39% higher during winter 2021 than during the corresponding periods in 2019, with a more pronounced increase among females. And in June of 2020, one in four young adults reported thinking about suicide because of the pandemic.

TWLOHA's 10th annual campaign theme is "Another Day With You," expressing the desire of one's family, friends, neighbors, classmates, etc. to have another day with someone struggling with thoughts of suicide, another day for feelings to shift, joy to be reintroduced, and hope to grow.

"This campaign is about making it possible for moments of authentic connection and conversation to happen that just might help someone stay another day," said TWLOHA Co-Executive Director Lindsay Kolsch. "Whether that's in the classroom, at the dinner table, or online. We want those struggling to feel seen and for everyone to know they can be a part of the solution, and we appreciate the generous support from Newport Healthcare to make a difference."

People can participate in TWLOHA's campaign by joining the conversation online using the hashtag #AnotherDayWithYou and #WSPD21, tagging @TWLOHA, and by donating money that directly sponsors counseling sessions and tools that connect people to free or affordable mental health care.

"We are grateful for all that TWLOHA does to raise awareness, promote prevention, and erase the stigma of suicide," said Newport Healthcare CEO Joe Procopio. "Remaining idle is not an option when so many are struggling with thoughts of self-harm and hopelessness amplified by the pandemic. Newport is proud to play a part in helping people access much-needed treatment so that they can see the importance of living another day."

For more information about To Write Love on Her Arms, visit TWLOHA.com. For more information about Newport Healthcare, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

About To Write Love on Her Arms

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking affordable, local mental health resources.

SOURCE Newport Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.newporthealthcare.com

