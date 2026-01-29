Newport, LLC Expands Southeast Presence with Admission of Mary Beth Borgwing as Partner

Seasoned technology, cybersecurity, and financial executive brings more than 25 years of senior leadership and board experience to Newport.

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport, LLC, a national business advisory firm serving emerging growth and lower middle market companies, today announced the admission of Mary Beth Borgwing as a Partner in its Southeast region, further strengthening the firm's capabilities in technology, cybersecurity, risk, and strategic transformation.

Borgwing brings more than 25 years of senior executive, board, and advisory experience across technology, insurance, cybersecurity, defense, intelligence, and financial services. She has served as CEO and CFO of multiple privately held companies and is widely recognized for driving financial performance, operational improvement, and enterprise-scale transformation.

"Mary Beth's senior-level, hands-on expertise, outstanding reputation, and extensive network across private equity, technology, financial institutions, and government are invaluable to clients navigating complex strategic, growth, and risk challenges," said Bill Loughman, Managing Director of Newport's Southeast practice. "She is exactly the kind of leader our clients rely on when preparing for growth or a successful financial exit."

"Mary Beth is a proven executive and trusted advisor with a rare combination of strategic vision and operational rigor," said Kevin Poole, CEO of Newport, LLC. "We are excited to welcome her as a Partner and expand our impact across the Southeast market."

At Newport, Borgwing will integrate her transformation, security, and technology advisory practice, advising CEOs, boards, and private equity-backed companies on strategy, financial performance, and operational execution, with a focus on $5 million to $50 million middle market organizations.

Borgwing currently serves on the board of SentriQs, a quantum-safe advanced security collaboration software company, and is Chair Emeritus of The Cyber Guild, a Washington, D.C.–based cybersecurity nonprofit. In 2025, she founded C.R.E.S.T., a Vero Beach–based nonprofit supporting community and economic resilience.

Previously, Borgwing served as CFO and Treasurer of Jones Group International and as CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of cybersecurity firms LemonFish (acquired by GardaWorld) and Vigilant (acquired by Deloitte). She holds an MBA from Simmons Graduate School of Management and undergraduate degrees in accounting and computer science.

About Newport

Newport serves privately owned businesses with strategic insight and advisory services, helping CEOs manage with confidence and build enduring value. Founded in 2011, Newport matches business owners with the right Partners—all seasoned C-suite executives—based on each company's highest need for value acceleration and realization. This allows CEOs to work on their business, not in it.

Newport was recently awarded the Inc. Power Partner Award, recognizing firms that have exceptionally empowered their clients to start, run, and grow their businesses at every stage. With Partners spanning most industries, functional expertise, and states, Newport offers a senior, integrated team dedicated to strengthening businesses and preparing them for successful outcomes.

